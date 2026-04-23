BBC Weather Presenter Alex Osborne Joins ITV After 16 Years

Alex Osborne, BBC South West's weather presenter, is moving to ITV after 16 years with the BBC. This follows Carol Kirkwood's recent emotional departure from BBC Breakfast after three decades. Osborne announced her move on X, expressing excitement for the next chapter in her journalism career.

Alex Osborne , a familiar face to viewers in the South West, is leaving the BBC after a distinguished sixteen-year career to join ITV . The meteorologist announced her departure on social media platform X, expressing both sadness at leaving the BBC and excitement for the opportunities that lie ahead as a journalist with ITV .

Her last day with the BBC is scheduled for May 4th. The announcement was met with an outpouring of support and well wishes from colleagues and fans alike, many congratulating her on the move and wishing her success in her new role. Osborne’s journey with the BBC began in 2010, initially as a live events showcase presenter. Over the years, she has held a diverse range of positions within the corporation, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to broadcasting.

These roles included assistant producer/researcher for BBC Radio 3, project and events coordinator for BBC Proms & BBC Symphony Orchestra, travel presenter and entertainment reporter for BBC Radio Devon, and production assistant for BBC Factual Television. This move follows a recent trend of prominent weather presenters departing the BBC, most notably Carol Kirkwood, who delivered her final BBC Breakfast weather forecast earlier this month after three decades of service.

Kirkwood’s departure was an emotional event, marked by tears and heartfelt tributes from her co-stars and fellow broadcasters. She announced her decision to leave in January, citing a desire to spend more time with her husband, Steve Randall. Her final forecast on April 1st was accompanied by a moving video tribute featuring messages from a wide array of BBC personalities, including Sue Barker, Vicky McClure, Paul Merton, Zoe Ball, Clare Balding, Chris Evans, and Sir Chris Hoy.

The tributes highlighted Kirkwood’s impact on weather reporting, her engaging on-location broadcasts, and her ability to connect with viewers. Further messages from Charlie Stayt, Louise Minchin, Sian Williams, Susanna Reid, and Dan Walker praised her kindness and positive spirit, emphasizing the joy she brought to audiences across the nation. A particularly touching moment came with a surprise video message from Bryan Adams, thanking her for years of accurate and cheerful weather updates.

Kirkwood’s departure leaves a significant void in the BBC Breakfast lineup, and her colleagues expressed their gratitude for her dedication and contributions over the years, promising to continue a ‘Carol forecast’ even after her absence. Osborne’s transition to ITV represents a significant shift in the broadcasting landscape, as she joins a rival network after years of dedicated service to the BBC. While her specific role at ITV has not been detailed, her announcement emphasizes her continued passion for journalism.

The timing of her departure, following Kirkwood’s emotional farewell, underscores a period of change within the BBC’s weather presenting team. Both presenters have left behind a legacy of engaging and informative broadcasting, and their departures will undoubtedly be felt by viewers. Osborne’s diverse experience within the BBC, spanning various roles in radio and television, positions her well for success in her new venture.

The outpouring of support she received following her announcement suggests a strong connection with the public and a bright future ahead. The move also highlights the competitive nature of the broadcasting industry, with ITV successfully attracting a talented meteorologist from its main competitor. As Osborne prepares for her final broadcast on May 4th, she leaves behind a wealth of experience and a loyal following, ready to embark on a new chapter in her broadcasting career





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