BBC Weather Watchers Share Stunning UK Photos

Contributors submit images from Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, and the Isle of Wight for BBC publication with specific copyright guidelines.

The BBC is inviting the public to share photographic captures of scenic landscapes across specific southern English regions. This initiative focuses on areas including Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Dorset, Hampshire, and the Isle of Wight. Contributors are encouraged to send images received over the past seven days to allow the broadcaster to showcase the region's natural beauty. The project aims to compile a visual diary of the locale through user-generated content.

Submission Guidelines and Requirements

Participants wishing to contribute must provide the full legal name of the individual who took the photographs. This requirement exists because the photographer retains the copyright to the visual material submitted. Additionally, contributors must confirm that the copyright holder explicitly grants permission for the BBC to use these images across all its media outputs.

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Contact information is also a mandatory part of the submission process. Contributors must provide a telephone number so that the BBC can reach out if further questions arise regarding the material. This direct line of communication ensures that any clarifications regarding the content or usage rights can be handled efficiently and promptly.

Licensing and Copyright Ownership

By contributing to the South's Big Picture, individuals agree to grant the BBC a royalty-free, non-exclusive license. This license allows the broadcaster to publish and otherwise use the material in any way it sees fit, across any media globally. Despite this broad usage rights, the contributor retains full ownership of the copyright to everything they submit.

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If an image is accepted for publication, the BBC commits to publishing the name of the contributor alongside the photo. This practice ensures that credit is given to the original creator while the broadcaster utilizes the content for its editorial purposes. The arrangement balances the need for high-quality imagery with respect for intellectual property rights.

Editorial Standards and Safety Protocols

While the BBC welcomes all photographs, it indicates a preference for images taken within the past week. This recency requirement helps ensure that the visual content reflects current conditions and recent events in the featured regions. The broadcaster reserves the right to edit accompanying comments and cannot guarantee that all submitted pictures will be used in final broadcasts or online features.

Safety and legality are paramount in this initiative. Participants are explicitly warned against endangering themselves or others while collecting media. The BBC mandates that no unnecessary risks be taken and that no laws are infringed upon during the process of capturing any kind of visual or audio material.