Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council proposes overnight parking restrictions to address anti-social behavior by van dwellers on a residential cliff-top road in Dorset.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council is preparing to implement strict overnight parking restrictions to remove semi-permanent van dwellers from a residential cliff-top area in Bournemouth, Dorset. This policy shift follows intense pressure from locals who accused the council of denying the severity of the issue. The proposed measures aim to end what residents describe as an unregulated campsite that has plagued the neighborhood for months.

Overnight Parking Restrictions and Enforcement

The council has launched a formal consultation to introduce a ban on overnight parking between 8pm and 8am on the cliff-top road. This specific time window is designed to prevent the area from being used as a semi-permanent campsite by van drivers who have been staying for extended periods. The restriction targets vehicles during the hours when residents claim the most significant disruptions occur, including noise and littering that disturb the peace of the neighborhood.

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In addition to the overnight ban, the council is considering a cars and motorcycles only restriction in side roads. This measure is intended to prevent van dwellers from simply moving their vehicles a few streets away to continue their stay. The goal is to ensure that the problem does not shift to adjacent areas but is instead resolved entirely within the targeted zone. These changes are part of a broader strategy to manage parking in the affluent coastal neighborhood.

Community Campaign and Council Response

Residents initially faced resistance from Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, with officials denying the existence of a significant problem. Locals accused the council of gaslighting them by refusing to acknowledge the visible issues. However, a persistent campaign involving a petition, photographic evidence, and engagement with local Members of Parliament forced a change in stance. Dr Alan McBride, who jointly chairs the residents' group, expressed delight at the council's willingness to listen and engage constructively.

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Dr McBride emphasized that the community is not opposed to the van life community as a whole. He clarified that the issue stems from a small handful of individuals who have been staying for months rather than the usual couple of nights. The residents argue that a short stay would not cause problems, but the long-term occupation has led to severe anti-social behavior that has been unacceptable to the local population.

Specific Anti-Social Behavior and Safety Concerns

The complaints against the van dwellers include dumping of human waste, littering, and blocking pavements with awnings and chairs. Residents report that some individuals have been chopping down trees in Shelley Park and engaging in drug use. The disposal of human waste and grey water on pavements is cited as the most egregious issue, creating unsanitary conditions for walkers and neighbors. These actions have transformed a residential street into what locals describe as a hazardous and unpleasant environment.

Jo Keeling, a former police officer turned community campaigner, highlighted that the proposals are designed to improve safety and accessibility. She noted that the restrictions would not prevent people from visiting the beach or using the overcliff during the day. The focus is strictly on long-term and overnight parking that obstructs access and creates safety hazards near junctions. The campaign has successfully built support by demonstrating that the issues are tangible and detrimental to public order.

Future Timeline and Public Consultation

The consultation on these new measures closes on December 10, after which the council will review the feedback received from the public. Residents are actively encouraging others to submit their views to ensure the proposals are robust and effective. Councillor Richard Herrett stated that the package aims to provide a balanced and proportionate response to the community's growing calls for action. He emphasized the importance of getting the regulations right to maintain access while ensuring safety.

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The council hopes to have the new restrictions in place by April next year if the consultation supports the changes. Local Kate Turner described the proposals as a significant step toward enforcing clear rules that protect the neighborhood. The community believes that common sense has won the day after years of tolerating the unregulated campsite. The success of this initiative depends on continued public engagement and the council's commitment to enforcement.