Beaches left in an absolute mess after bank holiday weekend and heatwave

Beaches across Britain have been left in an absolute mess after a bank holiday weekend and heatwave, with litter and broken glass bottles scattered across the sand. Residents and council workers are picking up bags of rubbish in an attempt to clean up the area.

Beaches across Britain left in an absolute mess after bank holiday weekend and heatwave, with litter and broken glass bottles scattered across the sand. North Norfolk District Council shared an update on social media asking people to dispose of waste responsibly after a two-day operation to clean up the mess left at Cromer took place.

Additional cleaning crews were called to Cromer to clear up a significant volume of litter, including broken glass bottles and foil packaging, some of it concealed in the sand and posing a risk of injury to beach-goers and animals. Similar scenes were found on Seaton Carew beach, near Hartlepool, where local Paul Granger picked up 44 glass bottles on Tuesday morning. Residents and council workers picked up bags of rubbish in an attempt to clean up the area.

Thousands flocked to Brighton over the bank holiday, and as the hot weather continued into the week, plenty more visited on Tuesday too. Beachgoers enjoying the hot weather in Brighton, litter can be seen left behind on the pebbles. Visitors at Bournemouth beach also left behind hundreds of pieces of litter, from plastic cups to beer cans and broken camping chairs. Despite there being 300 bins along the front, around half of them were overflowing by Tuesday.

Some even camped on the beach overnight, which goes against a local by-law banning such activities. But the beach sleepovers were interrupted by council workers who arrived on Tuesday morning to clear all of the trash





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Beaches Litter Bank Holiday Weekend Heatwave Cromer Seaton Carew Brighton Bournemouth

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