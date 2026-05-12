Beagle Makes Remarkable Recovery After Vets Remove Sewing Needle Swallowed in Seconds

A beagle named Penny got her paws on a sewing needle and appeared to swallow it at home. The passage details her quick recovery and how the specialists at Leeds Birstall Vets for Pets managed to remove it without any complications.

A mischievous beagle made a remarkable recovery after vets removed a sewing needle swallowed in just a split second. Penny, a 18-month-old beagle, got her paws on a sewing needle and gulped it down at her owner's home.

However, she showed no obvious signs of discomfort. The vets confirmed the needle was sitting inside Penny's stomach using an X-ray and prepared her for endoscopy. The endoscopy was successful and allowed the vets to retrieve the needle without the need for surgery or stitches. Penny was then checked for any internal injuries and recovered quickly.

The vets use Penny's story as a reminder of the dangers of storing household items out of reach, even seemingly harmless ones. The case also shows how quickly pets can swallow potentially harmful items and still appear fine.





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Beagle Sewing Needle Recovery Emergency Veterinary Visit Surgery Esophoge Stomach

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