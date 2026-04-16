Bearman Blames Colapinto for Japanese GP Crash, Cites Unacceptable Speed Delta

Oliver Bearman has exclusively blamed Franco Colapinto for the collision at the Japanese Grand Prix, citing a dangerous 50km/h speed differential and a late defensive maneuver. He expressed frustration that the incident occurred despite discussions in the drivers' briefing about increased respect and awareness of current regulations.

Oliver Bearman has broken his silence regarding the incident at the recent Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix , placing the sole blame for the collision on rival driver Franco Colapinto . The accident unfolded on lap 22 of the demanding 53-lap race at Suzuka .

Bearman, piloting the Haas F1 car, found himself closing rapidly on Colapinto's Alpine. He was positioned approximately one second behind the Alpine through Suzuka's challenging sector two. However, the situation escalated dramatically when Colapinto began harvesting energy, creating a significant speed differential of almost 50 kilometers per hour between the two cars.

This substantial speed gap forced Bearman into immediate evasive action; he had no choice but to swerve left, moving onto the grass in a desperate attempt to avoid a more severe impact. The sudden maneuver on the slippery surface led to Bearman losing control of his vehicle. He subsequently collided with the barriers at the notorious Spoon corner, enduring an impact measured at an astonishing 50G.

Thankfully, despite the violent nature of the crash, Bearman emerged from the incident without suffering any physical injuries. He did, however, require assistance to extricate himself from his stricken Haas machine.

While Bearman opted not to speak with the assembled media immediately after the race on Sunday at Suzuka, he has since provided his perspective on the event in a candid interview with the Up to Speed podcast on Thursday. He elaborated on the unprecedented nature of the situation, stating that he had never witnessed such a significant speed discrepancy between two cars actively competing for position in his memory, attributing this unfortunate consequence to the current sporting regulations.

The 20-year-old unequivocally pointed the finger at Colapinto, arguing that the Argentine driver made a sudden leftward movement to defend his 17th position on track. This assertion stands in contrast to Bearman's own team principal, Ayao Komatsu, who had previously absolved Colapinto of any responsibility for the collision.

Bearman reinforced his stance, explaining that while such a maneuver might have been borderline but acceptable under previous regulations with a much smaller speed delta of perhaps five to ten kilometers per hour, the 50 kilometer per hour difference made Colapinto’s defensive action highly dangerous. He emphasized that Colapinto had not left him adequate space, forcing him to take evasive action to prevent a far more catastrophic crash.

Bearman highlighted that the leftward move, though seemingly small, was magnified by the immense speed differential, and he considered himself fortunate not to have made contact with Colapinto, as such a collision would have resulted in a significantly worse outcome.

Adding to his frustration, Bearman revealed that this very scenario had been a topic of discussion during the drivers' briefing held prior to the Japanese Grand Prix. He expressed his disappointment that the incident occurred despite explicit conversations about the need for greater respect and awareness of speed differentials among the drivers.

Bearman reiterated his profound dissatisfaction with Colapinto's actions, calling for an increased level of mutual respect between drivers and suggesting potential adjustments that could be implemented in conjunction with the FIA to mitigate such high-speed differentials. He explained that Colapinto had clearly seen him approaching and then moved to defend his position.

Bearman argued that in previous years, this defensive move would have been permissible, but with the current speed differentials, it was simply too late for him to react effectively when Colapinto made his move. He observed Colapinto looking in his mirrors before moving left, which he deemed unacceptable.

Bearman insisted that drivers need to address these situations amongst themselves, fostering more respect, as he was genuinely unhappy with what he perceived as Colapinto's reckless driving. He also believes that minor adjustments could be made with the FIA's collaboration to prevent such large speed differences in the future.

He reiterated that a 50 kilometer per hour speed differential is typically seen between a car pushing hard and a car on a cool-down lap, and when a driver then attempts to defend their position under such circumstances, it becomes inherently dangerous.

Bearman concluded by expressing his relief at being unharmed and his anticipation for the upcoming race in Miami. The next round of the 2026 Formula 1 season is scheduled to take place in Miami from May 1st to 3rd





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