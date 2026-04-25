Bears Rookie Logan Jones More Excited About Lifetime Ketchup Supply Than NFL Contract

Chicago Bears draft pick Logan Jones reveals his excitement over a lifetime supply of ketchup from Heinz, despite the condiment's unpopularity on Chicago hot dogs. The story details the Heinz promotion tied to the number 57 and the humorous implications of Jones's new home in Chicago.

Chicago Bears newest addition, rookie center Logan Jones , is experiencing a unique blend of excitement following his selection in the second round of the NFL Draft.

While the financial security of a multi-million dollar contract is undoubtedly significant, Jones has publicly expressed even greater enthusiasm for a rather unconventional perk: a lifetime supply of ketchup, courtesy of Heinz 57. During a post-draft media conference call, the 24-year-old Iowa product exuberantly stated his love for the condiment, declaring his eagerness to receive as much as possible.

This generous offer stems from Heinz’s tradition of linking promotions to the number 57, a nod to the number of varieties the company once offered. This isn’t the first time Heinz has leveraged the number 57 for promotional purposes. In 1941, during baseball legend Joe DiMaggio’s historic 56-game hitting streak, Heinz proposed a $10,000 reward to DiMaggio if he extended his streak to 57 games.

Unfortunately for both DiMaggio and Heinz, the streak ended at 56, though DiMaggio did manage to continue his hitting success in the subsequent games. However, Jones’s ketchup windfall comes with a potentially humorous complication. He’s been drafted to the Chicago Bears, a team located in a city fiercely protective of its hot dog traditions, where ketchup is considered a culinary faux pas.

The addition of ketchup to a Chicago-style hot dog, already laden with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato wedges or slices, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt, is widely frowned upon by locals. Online reactions have ranged from amusement to concern, with fans pointing out the unfortunate juxtaposition of Jones’s ketchup supply and his new home in Chicago.

Some have even speculated about potential entrepreneurial opportunities, suggesting Jones could become a ketchup wholesaler after his football career. Despite the potential cultural clash, Jones represents a promising addition to the Bears’ roster. While not immediately slated to be a starter – the team recently acquired Garrett Bradbury from the Patriots following Drew Dalman’s unexpected retirement – Jones possesses impressive athletic abilities, including a 40-yard dash time under five seconds and two All-Big Ten selections.

He is viewed as a valuable prospect with significant potential. The timing of the NFL Draft itself added another layer of coincidence to the story, as the event was held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the very city where Heinz is headquartered and near the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field. The situation has sparked considerable online discussion, with fans playfully suggesting Jones take the number 57 jersey, currently worn by linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Ultimately, Logan Jones’s story is a lighthearted reminder that even in the high-stakes world of professional sports, sometimes the simplest pleasures – like a lifetime supply of ketchup – can bring the greatest joy, even if it means navigating a city with strong opinions about condiment etiquette





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