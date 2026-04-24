Bearsden Mum Praises Medics After Daughter's Remarkable Brain Tumor Recovery

A four-year-old girl from Bearsden, Jessica Macrae, has made a remarkable recovery from a brain tumor thanks to the dedicated care of medical professionals at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow. After surgery and intensive neurorehabilitation, she has regained her ability to speak, eat, and move, and is looking forward to celebrating her fifth birthday.

A mother from Bearsden is expressing profound gratitude to the medical professionals who saved her daughter's life and facilitated her remarkable recovery after a devastating brain tumor diagnosis.

Four-year-old Jessica Macrae faced a life-altering challenge when a tumor was discovered at the base of her brain last year, necessitating urgent surgery at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) in Glasgow. Following the surgical intervention, Jessica embarked on a rigorous 12-week program of intensive neurorehabilitation. This period marked a transformative journey, witnessing her regain abilities she had lost – the power of speech, the ability to eat independently, and the capacity for movement.

She is now enjoying a vibrant life with her family, a future that once seemed uncertain. The initial signs of Jessica’s illness emerged subtly during the summer of 2025, as described by her parents, Jude Pender, 40, and Andrew Macrae, 43. What began as occasional headaches and morning sickness gradually escalated into noticeable difficulties with balance and coordination. Jude recalls a series of incremental changes that raised concerns.

Jessica’s previously neat coloring skills deteriorated, she withdrew from gymnastics due to dizziness, and her gait began to alter. After an initial visit to the Accident and Emergency department in August and subsequent appointments with their general practitioner, Jessica’s parents sought further medical attention at the RHC in October as her symptoms intensified. A CT scan revealed the presence of a mass at the back of her brain, accompanied by a buildup of fluid.

The news delivered by the neurosurgeon was sobering, indicating the immediate need for surgical intervention. Jessica underwent the critical surgery on October 17th, followed by a brief period in intensive care before being transferred to a general ward. The initial phase of her recovery proved exceptionally challenging, characterized by limited movement, minimal responsiveness, and persistent sickness. To address the fluid buildup, medical staff made the decision to implant a shunt to facilitate drainage.

While Jessica began to stabilize, she remained unable to move or speak and required assistance with feeding through a tube. She needed the full support of two staff members for even the simplest movements. Jude emphasized the skill of the neurosurgeons in bringing Jessica to that point, expressing deep gratitude for saving her daughter’s life.

However, they also recognized that further intensive rehabilitation would be crucial for progress, though the ultimate outcome remained uncertain. Jude attributes Jessica’s remarkable progress to the intensive neurorehabilitation program provided by the physiotherapy team at the RHC. During her 13-week hospital stay, Jessica participated in daily physiotherapy sessions conducted at her bedside, in the sensory room, the gym, and the hydrotherapy pool.

Jude described the rehabilitation process as akin to fast-tracking a baby’s development, requiring Jessica to relearn fundamental skills such as head control, sitting, crawling, eating, and walking. Fiona Norval, Jessica’s primary physiotherapist, skillfully tailored each session to align with Jessica’s interests, incorporating games, obstacle courses, and a playful atmosphere to foster engagement. Jessica eagerly anticipated her physiotherapy sessions, which Jude believes significantly contributed to her positive response. Since being discharged in January, Jessica has continued her recovery journey.

Her speech has fully returned, she is now able to eat independently, her motor skills have substantially improved, and she walks with increased stability and confidence. She is excitedly anticipating her fifth birthday in April, planning a fun-filled outing to a farm park with her cousins – a celebration her parents once feared might not be possible.

Jude describes Jessica as a remarkably happy and resilient child, acknowledging that while she understands she was unwell, she may not fully grasp the extent of her recovery. The family remains profoundly grateful to the dedicated teams who provided Jessica with exceptional care. Fiona Norval, a paediatric physiotherapist with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, highlighted Jessica’s incredible determination throughout her rehabilitation, noting her curiosity and enthusiasm during every session.

She emphasized the team’s commitment to making therapy engaging and meaningful for children, and Jessica’s progress serves as a testament to her hard work, her family’s unwavering support, and the dedication of the multidisciplinary team involved in her care





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Brain Tumor Childhood Cancer Neurorehabilitation Royal Hospital For Children Glasgow Recovery Physiotherapy NHS

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