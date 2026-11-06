Bearsden Primary School Bans Tig for Older Pupils Over Safety Concerns

Bearsden Primary School in Dunbartonshire has restricted the classic game of tig for primary four through seven students due to rough play injuries, drawing criticism from political figures and parents alike.

Bearsden Primary School, located in Dunbartonshire, has officially banned older pupils from playing the traditional game of 'tig' during break times. The administration implemented this restriction specifically for children in Primary 4 through Primary 7 following incidents of rough play that resulted in student injuries.

Safety Protocols and Age Restrictions

Head teacher at Bearsden Primary School clarified the new rules in a letter to parents, stating that students in Primary 1 through Primary 3 may continue playing the game, also known as 'tag' or 'it'. The decision separates the younger cohort from older students based on the level of concern regarding physical safety. The head teacher emphasized that her primary responsibility is ensuring the wellbeing of all children while maintaining happy playtimes for every student.

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The ban was initially announced to the older students during an assembly on Monday 2 November. The administration explained that the restriction is temporary, lasting for two to three weeks. During this period, teachers will collaborate with pupils to establish clear rules for safe play. These rules will specifically focus on using 'kind hands and feet' to prevent further harm during the game.

Parental and Political Backlash

Some parents at Bearsden Primary School have expressed frustration with the decision, labeling the ban a farce. One disgruntled parent argued that punishing the entire student body for the actions of a few is unfair. The parent noted that many children play responsibly and should not be penalized for the behavior of others, suggesting that addressing individual conduct is a more logical approach than outlawing the game entirely.

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Scottish Conservative education spokeswoman Meghan Gallacher MSP has also condemned the move. She described the prohibition of a simple playground game as absurd. Gallacher suggested that the decision reflects a broader issue under the SNP control of Scottish education, where headteachers might focus on banning games rather than addressing more significant problems within schools.

Historical Context and Council Response

The game of tig has a long historical precedent, with references dating back to the fourth century BC. Ancient Greek poet Erinna mentioned the activity in her poem 'The Distaff', describing a 'tortoise' chasing other players. Despite its ancient origins, modern safety concerns have led to this temporary restriction at Bearsden Primary School in Dunbartonshire.

Greg Bremner, Chief Education Officer at East Dunbartonshire Council, supported the head teacher's approach. He confirmed that the priority is the health and safety of all pupils. The council stated that teachers will work closely with the Primary 4 to 7 students over the next few weeks to agree on rules that ensure safe play. This collaborative effort aims to resolve the issue while allowing the game to resume safely for older children.