Beat the Heat: Livivo Portable Neck Fan Discounted to £13.50 Ahead of UK Heatwave

A portable neck fan is gaining popularity as a hands-free cooling solution ahead of a predicted UK heatwave. The Livivo model is currently discounted on Yimbly and further reducible with a promo code to £13.50.

As summer temperatures soar and forecasts predict an impending heatwave across the United Kingdom, residents are actively seeking effective ways to stay cool. Among the myriad of cooling solutions, a portable neck fan has emerged as a standout gadget, with shoppers praising its convenience and performance.

The Livivo Portable Neck Fan, originally priced at £19.99, has been reduced to £14.99 on Yimbly, an online retailer owned by Reach PLC. Our readers, however, can secure an even better deal by applying the discount code SUMMER10 at checkout, lowering the price to just £13.50. This offer undercuts Amazon's current price of £14.99 for the same item. The Livivo fan is designed for hands-free comfort, making it ideal for a variety of activities.

It boasts three speed settings, a 360-degree adjustable airflow, and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to five hours on a single charge. According to the product description on Yimbly, it is perfect for festivals, commuting, travel, and everyday use during warm weather. Its lightweight, retractable design ensures portable functionality without strain. The fan's versatility is a key selling point; users can position the airflow to their face, neck, or the back of their head, ensuring personalized cooling.

User reviews on Amazon are overwhelmingly positive, with the product earning a 4.7-star rating. Reviewers like Mahwesh, Elaine, and HY highlight its effectiveness, comfort, and battery life. Mahwesh calls it her favourite everyday gadget, noting its stylish appearance and strong cooling even at the beach.

Elaine confirms it keeps her face and neck dry during workouts, while HY praises its performance in high temperatures up to 34°C. Although no negative reviews exist for the fan itself, some Trustpilot feedback about Yimbly mentions lengthy refund processes for faulty goods. For those in the market for a practical cooling aid, the Livivo Portable Neck Fan at £13.50 represents an attractive, well-reviewed option before the heat arrives





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