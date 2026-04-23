Beatles Legends McCartney and Starr Record Potential Final Duet

Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have collaborated on a new song, 'Home To Us', reflecting on their Liverpool roots. The track will appear on McCartney's upcoming album, 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane', and features backing vocals from Chrissie Hynde and Sharleen Spiteri. This marks the first duet between the two Beatles.

Beatles icons Sir Paul McCartney, 83, and Ringo Starr , 85, have reunited to record a potentially final duet titled ' Home To Us '. The song, a nostalgic reflection on their Liverpool upbringing, will feature on Sir Paul’s upcoming album, 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane', set for release next month.

The track boasts backing vocals from Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and Sharleen Spiteri of Texas. An exclusive preview of the album was held in Los Angeles, where fans were treated to a first listen of 'Home To Us'. Initially built around Ringo Starr’s drumming, the song evolved into a duet with both musicians contributing to the chorus. Sir Paul described the song as representing a place that was 'a little rough, but home to us'.

This album marks a significant moment as Ringo Starr confirmed it’s his first ever duet with a fellow Beatle. The album’s lead single, 'Days We Left Behind', was unveiled on BBC Merseyside earlier this month, marking Sir Paul’s first new music in five years. The album artwork was captured by Sir Paul’s daughter, Mary McCartney.

'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' delves into Sir Paul’s memories of Liverpool and his early collaborations with John Lennon and George Harrison, predating the global phenomenon of Beatlemania. He reflects on his working-class upbringing in Speke, emphasizing that despite material limitations, the strong community spirit made it a fulfilling childhood.

The album is described as a deeply personal and introspective work, turning the lens inward to explore the formative years that shaped Sir Paul’s life and the foundations of modern popular culture. It showcases a candid and vulnerable side of the artist, openly discussing his childhood in post-war Liverpool, the resilience of his parents, and the early adventures shared with his bandmates.

The album was recorded over five years in sessions between legs of Sir Paul’s global tour, alternating between Los Angeles and Sussex, following an initial meeting with producer Andrew Watt. Outside of music, Sir Paul has been enjoying time with his wife, Nancy Shevell, 66, in St. Barts. The couple married in 2011 and both have children from previous relationships.

Their romance blossomed during a holiday in Morocco, where Sir Paul serenaded Nancy on the hotel piano, marking the beginning of their relationship





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Paul Mccartney Ringo Starr Beatles Home To Us The Boys Of Dungeon Lane Duet Liverpool

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