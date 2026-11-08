Beatles-Signed Morecambe and Wise Script Auction

A rare 1964 script signed by The Beatles and Ernie Wise is set to sell for £6,500 at Hansons Auctioneers. This unique archive item from the comedy duo's history includes annotated pages and rare memorabilia.

A rare television script featuring a 1964 collaboration between the comedy duo Morecambe and Wise and the legendary band The Beatles is expected to fetch up to £6,500 at auction. The document, which was signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, was discovered in a suitcase where it remained unread for over six decades before its recent emergence.

Historic Script Details and Signatures

The recording script for the 1964 episode of Two of a Kind bears the signatures of all four Beatle members in blue ballpoint pen. During their guest appearance at London's Elstree Studios, the band performed three of their hit songs. Following their musical performance, they joined Ernie Wise for a comedic barbershop rendition of the song Moonlight Bay. The script itself contains humorous references made by Eric Morecambe, who referred to the band as The Heatles and nicknamed Ringo Starr as Bingo in the written notes.

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The comedy duo further played on their fame by calling the group the Kaye Sisters in the TV sketch and dubbing Ringo Bongo. This specific script is from the show Two of a Kind, which served as a forerunner to their later, more famous program The Morecambe and Wise Show. It was sold for £6,500 at auction by Hansons Auctioneers, a value that reflects its rarity and the dual historical significance of the performers involved.

Discovery After Six Decades in Storage

The artifact was stored away in a suitcase and left untouched and unread for more than 60 years. It was passed to a collector by Doreen Wise, the beloved wife of Ernie Wise, in the year 2008 when she downsized her home. The item is now part of a larger collection managed by Charles Hanson of Hansons Auctioneers, who highlighted the significance of the find. The collection was gifted to the current owner when Doreen Wise downsized, preserving a significant piece of British television history.

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Victoria Sheppard, the sale manager at the auction house, noted that much of this collection was revealed when Doreen Wise downsized in 2008. The archive includes hundreds of annotated scripts, photographs, scrapbooks, awards, and other memorabilia. These items had been stored in suitcases and a metal trunk and have been carefully preserved ever since. Sheppard described the collection as a rare and important archive for students of comedy, comedy fans, and lovers of The Beatles.

Other Memorabilia and Comedians Archives

In addition to the Beatles script, the auction features other items related to the comedy duo. The diminutive comedian's size 6 1/2 tap dancing shoes are expected to fetch up to £1,500. One of Eric Morecambe's famous pipes, which found its way into Ernie Wise's collection, could sell for £500. A handwritten letter from Gene Kelly to Ernie Wise is also included in the sale. In the letter, Gene Kelly wrote that he would never forget Ernie's great performance of Singin in the Rain during the 1976 Christmas Show.

Ernie Wise was a talented dancer and later recalled that the sketch was one of his all-time favorites. The letter has an estimate of £60-£100. Gary Wise, Ernie's son, also paid tribute to the vital role his father played in the comedy duo's success. The duo's partnership spanned five decades from 1941 until Eric Morecambe's sudden death in 1984. Gary Wise stated that a double act requires two people by definition and his father considered Ernie to be the best partner in the business.

Archival Value and Upcoming Auction Date

The archive is described as a fascinating part of comedy history that captures the essence of a golden age of British television. Among the hundreds of scripts with Ernie's annotations are some of the duo's best-loved sketches. One notable example is from 1971, featuring Glenda Jackson appearing in Ernie's play Antony and Cleopatra. The script includes the line All men are fools, and what makes them so is having beauty like what I've got.

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The sale also includes a caricature of Des O'Connor on stage with Eric Morecambe. The image shows Eric appearing from behind the tabs with the caption RUBBISH in pen and watercolour by Clive Collins. This piece has an estimate of £500-£700. The auction is scheduled to take place on November 27, a date that would have been Ernie Wise's 101st birthday. A signed promotional Thames TV card autographed by Ernie Wise only has a separate estimate of £40-£60.