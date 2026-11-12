Beau Greaves Draws Luke Littler at Grand Slam of Darts Group A

Beau Greaves faces world number one Luke Littler in Group A at the Grand Slam of Darts. The 22-year-old targets group progression despite the expanded 48-player format and increased stakes for ranking points.

Beau Greaves is set to compete against Luke Littler this Saturday at the Grand Slam of Darts. The two darts players have been placed in the same group for the opening stage of the tournament. This highly anticipated matchup will take place on the first day of the event.

Group A Composition and Format Changes

Greaves has been drawn in Group A alongside the world champion Littler and Dutch player Niels Zonneveld. Only the top player from each group will progress to the knockout stages. The tournament has expanded this year from 32 to 48 players. It now features 16 groups of three competitors instead of the previous four-player groups.

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Greaves admitted she was unaware of the reduced group size before the draw. She described the change as odd but acknowledged that winning remains necessary. The new format adds pressure because losing the opening match could eliminate a player. This rule applies even if the player wins their second match against the remaining opponent.

Greaves Reflects on Past Performance and Improvement

Greaves has participated in the last three Grand Slam of Darts tournaments. She has won two matches overall but has yet to advance beyond the group stages. She narrowly lost to Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson last year. Those matches occurred despite her averaging over 100 in those encounters.

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She acknowledged that she needs to improve her consistency on the big stage. Greaves stated that she does not always perform at the same standard in the tournament as she does on the floor. She views this inconsistency as a work in progress. She aims to switch her mindset from dreading the stage to looking forward to it.

Littler Favored as Greaves Prepares for Rematch

Littler and Greaves will meet for the first time since Greaves beat the world champion at the World Youth Championship 12 months ago. The match is scheduled for Saturday night. It will be part of the Grand Slam of Darts session that begins at 7pm. The broadcast will be live on Love The Darts.

Greaves expressed excitement about facing Littler again. She called him fantastic to watch and amazing in his performance. She acknowledged that he is likely 10 times better than her currently. Despite this, she intends to convince herself that she can win. She does not want to go into the match expecting to lose.

Stakes Involve Ranking Points and Prize Money

Littler is the heavy favorite to win Group A. He has won the last two Grand Slam of Darts titles. Greaves is aware of the significant jump in prize money for finishing second or third in the group. This financial incentive provides a reason to play for ranking points even if advancement is unlikely.

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Greaves plans to focus on enjoying every game rather than worrying about the outcome. She aims to take any chance she gets during the match. The atmosphere of the event is special for her. She looks forward to being a part of the competition. Her goal is to perform her best and play her own game against the world number one.