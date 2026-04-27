Beau Greaves Makes Darts History: First Woman to Win a PDC Ranking Title

Beau Greaves, the world number one female darts player, has achieved a historic victory, becoming the first woman to win a men's PDC ranking event. Her triumph at the Players Championship in Milton Keynes marks a significant milestone for gender equality in the sport.

Beau Greaves has etched her name into the history books of professional darts, achieving a monumental feat on Monday night. The 22-year-old darts sensation became the first woman to ever win a men's Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) ranking event, a landmark moment for gender equality in the sport.

Greaves, already a dominant force in the women's game as the world number one, has been steadily making inroads into the men's circuit, participating in various Players Championship events. Her performance at the Players Championship in Milton Keynes culminated in a stunning victory, overcoming formidable opponents and shattering long-held perceptions about the competitive gap between men and women in darts. The journey to this historic win was far from easy. Greaves navigated a challenging bracket, demonstrating remarkable composure and skill.

She faced and defeated three former world champions, showcasing her ability to perform under pressure and consistently deliver when it mattered most. A particularly tense quarter-final saw her edge past Rob Cross with a narrow 6-5 victory, highlighting her resilience and determination. This was followed by a dominant 7-1 thrashing of Gary Anderson in the semi-final, a performance that not only secured her place in the final but also cemented her status as a serious contender.

The final itself was a nail-biting affair against Michael Smith, a contest characterized by fluctuating momentum and high-stakes drama. Ultimately, Greaves sealed her victory with a sensational 142 checkout, winning 8-7 on legs and sparking scenes of jubilation. Following her triumph, Greaves was visibly overwhelmed with emotion, breaking down in tears during a post-match interview. She expressed her disbelief and struggled to articulate the magnitude of her achievement.

'I don't know,' she stammered, 'I went a few legs up and then I started thinking about it and it caught up with me. ' She acknowledged a challenging start to the year, admitting to periods of struggle, but emphasized that she had never dared to dream of winning a PDC ranking title. This victory represents a significant turning point in her career and a powerful statement about her capabilities.

Greaves’s journey is particularly noteworthy considering her previous reservations about competing against male players. In 2024, she openly stated her belief that women would likely never achieve success at the highest level of men’s darts, expressing a lack of confidence in her own ability to compete with the likes of Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, and Luke Littler. Her recent success emphatically refutes those earlier doubts and signals a new era of possibilities for women in darts.

Having previously declined World Championship participation due to self-doubt, this win is expected to bolster her confidence and inspire a new generation of female darts players





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