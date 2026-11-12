Beau Lamarre-Condon Admits Destroying Evidence in Murder Trial

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon testified in NSW Supreme Court, admitting he attempted to destroy evidence linked to the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in Paddington.

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has admitted to the NSW Supreme Court that he attempted to destroy physical evidence connected to the alleged double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies. Lamarre-Condon, 31, testified on Thursday that he intended to throw Baird's mobile phone into the ocean to eliminate incriminating data after the deaths occurred on February 19, 2024.

Destruction of Evidence at Port Hacking

Lamarre-Condon told the court that he could not recall the precise moment he decided to dispose of the device at Port Hacking, near Cronulla. He initially arranged for a friend to discard the phone into the sea in Perth between February 19 and February 23, the date he surrendered to police. Although the court heard that this specific plan was not carried out, the admission remains a critical point in the prosecution's case.

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Cross-Examination by Crown Prosecutor Brett Hatfield

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC directly questioned Lamarre-Condon about the motive behind disposing of the phone. Hatfield asked if the action was taken to destroy evidence on Baird's device that might incriminate Lamarre-Condon. The former officer replied simply, Yes, essentially. This admission occurs as Lamarre-Condon faces two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of break and enter.

Contested Deletion of Personal Digital Records

The court also examined whether Lamarre-Condon intentionally deleted messages and photos from his own phone before his arrest. While he was accused of removing content involving Baird, Lamarre-Conden denied deleting anything prior to his apprehension. This dispute over digital forensics adds another layer of complexity to the trial proceedings.

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Fabricated Health Claims and Relationship Dynamics

On Thursday, Lamarre-Condon was grilled over a 1600-word message sent to Baird from a female friend's Instagram account. The message claimed Lamarre-Condon had cancer and faced arm amputation, a story the court previously heard had no medical evidence to support it. Lamarre-Condon stated that certain aspects of the message were true, specifically citing a visit to a naturopathic doctor in October or November regarding a lump on his shoulder.

Financial Investments and Property Transactions

Lamarre-Condon discussed his business, Ivy Swim, noting that profits were invested in Bitcoin. He claimed the swimwear was manufactured in Bali and that the bank account held less than $1000. He also explained renting a van under a friend's name as a cover for buying furniture for a property in Roseberry, denying it was for transporting bodies to Bungonia.