Beau Lamarre-Condon Claims Staged Break-In Was Not Robbery in Court

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon testified that a bobby pin in Jesse Baird's door was to stage a break-in, denying allegations of theft or murder.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, a 31-year-old former police officer currently facing murder charges, testified at the NSW Supreme Court that he never intended to steal from Jesse Baird. Lamarre-Condon claimed that placing a bobby pin in the lock of Baird's Paddington terrace home was a calculated move to stage a break-in after entering with a key.

Alleged Break-In Details and Evidence

Lamarre-Condon, who is charged with two counts of domestic violence-related murder over the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, stated he was invited to stay over at Baird's house on the evening of August 17, 2023. He admitted to inserting the bobby pin into the door lock to create the illusion that an intruder had forced entry and taken the phone.

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The accused explained that his motive was to sneak into Baird's room, retrieve his mobile phone, and carry it across the street to review its contents. He alleged he wanted to check for evidence of secret dating relationships, specifically fearing that Baird might be involved with someone else.

According to Lamarre-Condon, he planned to return the phone to the house before getting into bed next to Baird. He asserted that he placed the pin in the door to prevent Baird from waking up and questioning why the phone was missing, thereby maintaining the facade of a burglary.

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Court Testimony and Cross-Examination

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC challenged Lamarre-Condon's narrative during cross-examination, focusing on the inconsistencies in his account of the events leading up to the incident. Hatfield questioned whether Lamarre-Condon was truly invited to stay over, a claim the accused maintained was true despite contrary suggestions.

The court also examined the origin of the nickname Bobby P, which Lamarre-Condon used with his friend Fiona Rosso. The accused testified that Rosso gave him this moniker specifically because he wedged a bobby pin into Baird's door during the alleged staged break-in, confirming he had discussed the incident with her.

Further testimony revealed that Lamarre-Condon texted his best friend Jodie Parker on the day of the alleged break-in, seeking her advice by referring to her as Mamma Jodie. He described Parker as spiritual and Christian, noting that he often called her for general guidance on various matters in his life.

Investigation into Digital Accounts and Profiles

Legal proceedings also addressed allegations that Lamarre-Condon created fake dating profiles. Crown prosecutors alleged he fabricated a dating profile for Jesse Baird, but Lamarre-Condon denied inventing email addresses for Baird or for a man Baird was allegedly dating.

When questioned about Grindr accounts, Lamarre-Condon stated he did not create fake accounts for Baird. He claimed he found an email address on social media to check if a specific individual had an active Grindr account, asserting that this would prove they were not exclusive partners.

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When Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC asked if he recalled making up any email addresses, Lamarre-Condon replied that he did not recall creating one. He firmly stated that he did not create any fake email addresses or Grindr accounts for Mr. Baird during his testimony.

Consequences and Future Legal Steps

The situation escalated when Jesse Baird woke up and saw someone in his room, assuming he was being robbed. Baird yelled at the intruder and chased Lamarre-Condon down the street. During this flight, Lamarre-Condon threw Baird's wallet and phone into the street, causing the phone to fall down a drain.

Jesse Baird filed a police report regarding the incident but never identified the alleged intruder as Lamarre-Condon. The phone was never retrieved, leaving a gap in the digital evidence surrounding the events of that night.

Lamarre-Condon faces serious charges including the murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, which occurred in the same terrace house on February 19, 2024. The trial continues as the court weighs these detailed accounts against the broader allegations of domestic violence-related murder.