Beau Lamarre-Condon Claims Suicidal Intent Before Jesse Baird Murder Trial

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon testifies in the NSW Supreme Court that he retrieved his service firearm due to suicidal thoughts, denying plans to kill Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon testified in the NSW Supreme Court that he retrieved his service firearm on February 18, 2024, stating he was experiencing suicidal ideation at the time. This account was provided during his ongoing murder trial for the alleged killings of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, with Lamarre-Condon firmly denying that the weapon was intended for homicide.

Lamarre-Condon Gun Retrieval Timeline

Court footage displayed to the jury showed Beau Lamarre-Condon collecting his gun from Balmain Police Station at 5:45pm on February 18, 2024, exactly one day before the alleged murders occurred. Lamarre-Condon confirmed that the firearm was placed inside his backpack as he exited the station, but he explicitly rejected Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC's suggestion that he manipulated CCTV footage to fake a return.

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When confronted with the allegation that he orchestrated a deco return to conceal the weapon's absence for the subsequent day's crimes, Beau Lamarre-Condon stated clearly that such a plan was incorrect. He explained that he took the loaded firearm, which already had bullets in the magazine, because he was contemplating suicide that night and did not need to prepare the weapon for any other purpose.

Cross-Examination On Police Firearms And Safety

During his seventh day in the witness box, Beau Lamarre-Condon faced intense questioning from Brett Hatfield SC regarding his knowledge of police firearm tracking and safety protocols. The former officer admitted to discussing GPS tracking on rental cars with a police colleague in relation to dial-a-dealer criminals, a conversation that occurred on February 18, 2024.

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Beau Lamarre-Condon also remarked that supervisor checks on service firearms and bullets within the NSW Police force are lax, a comment made shortly before he became emotional while discussing his suicidal thoughts. He stated that he would never use a police firearm for murder because the weapon can be traced back to the officer, claiming instead that he had the means to acquire a gun from a youth gang if necessary.

The prosecution highlighted that Beau Lamarre-Condon had fired two shots into a national park on February 1, 2024, raising questions about whether supervisors might have audited police bullets to discover two were missing. Despite these concerns, he maintained that his actions were not part of a premeditated plan to kill Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Car Rental And Mental Health Discussions

Beau Lamarre-Condon recounted visiting a Hertz car rental dealership with his mother, Coleen Lamarre, immediately after retrieving his gun from the police station. He testified that he turned his phone to airplane mode before speaking with his mother about his mental health struggles, stating he did not trust the device to remain private during their conversation.

When Brett Hatfield SC asked if Coleen Lamarre left Beau Lamarre-Condon with the gun while she entered the dealership, the accused confirmed that his mother was unaware he had the firearm with him. Lamarre-Condon explained that he brought the weapon along because he did not have a safe at home to secure it, noting that New South Wales law requires guns to be kept inside a secure box.

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Beau Lamarre-Condon rejected the suggestion that he planned to kill Jesse Baird by bringing a vehicle linked to his mother to the crime scene, arguing that stealing a vehicle would have been a more logical choice to conceal his identity. Brett Hatfield SC countered that the plan was flawed precisely because it was not logical, leading to Beau Lamarre-Condon's current legal troubles.

Trial Proceedings And Next Steps

Beau Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence-related murder concerning the deaths of Jesse Baird and his new boyfriend, Luke Davies, inside a Paddington terrace. He has also entered not guilty pleas to one count of break and enter regarding a separate incident at Mr Baird's residence in August 2023.

The trial proceedings in the NSW Supreme Court are scheduled to resume at midday, where the court will continue to examine the evidence surrounding the events of February 18, 2024. Witnesses and experts may provide further testimony regarding the timeline of the alleged crimes and the actions taken by Beau Lamarre-Condon in the days leading up to the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.