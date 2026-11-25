Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon was found guilty of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in Sydney in February 2024 after a high-profile trial.

Former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been convicted of the double murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, ending a sensational trial in Sydney. A twelve-person jury delivered its verdict on Wednesday, finding Lamarre-Condon responsible for the deaths of the TV presenter and his partner.

The killings occurred at a Sydney home in February 2024. Lamarre-Condon was accused of using his police-issue pistol to shoot Baird and Davies. The conviction brings closure to a case that has captivated the Australian public and legal community for months.

Also read Beau Lamarre-Condon Testifies in NSW Double Murder Trial

Legal Disputes And Jury Instructions

Significant tensions arose during the final stages of the proceedings, particularly regarding alleged attempts to influence the jury. Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC suggested that Lamarre-Condon purchased a chainsaw to dispose of the bodies. Defence barrister John Stratton SC complained loudly once the jurors were out of earshot, arguing the prosecution acted improperly to inflame the jury.

Stratton considered applying to discharge the jury entirely but did not proceed. Justice Natalie Adams dismissed any thought of discharge, noting such an application would have been optimistic. She later informed the jury that neither side engaged in unethical conduct, ensuring the verdict remained based on evidence.

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Witness Testimony And Cross-Examination

Lamarre-Condon denied the charges, asserting he wanted the public to know the truth. He entered not guilty pleas at his arraignment in October 2025. During his testimony in early November, he was argumentative and rapid-talking, denying any obsession with Baird. Justice Adams interrupted his long speeches to remind him to answer questions directly.

The jury reviewed chat logs between Lamarre-Condon and Baird. While Baird's phone was never recovered, Lamarre-Condon provided screenshots. New conversations emerged in the eighth week of the trial, causing both legal teams to scramble. Closed-court sessions followed before cross-examination resumed, keeping the public gallery in suspense.

Evidence And Graphic Displays

The trial featured difficult decisions regarding the presentation of evidence. The court debated whether to show full photographs of the deceased. Justice Natalie Adams questioned the necessity of displaying entire faces. The prosecution and defence agreed to use cropped images of the wounds instead, sparing the jury from full graphic imagery while still allowing them to assess the injuries.

This approach balanced the need for transparency with the sensitivity of displaying traumatic content. The jury was able to view the extent of the wounds without the full disturbing context of the faces, a compromise reached after legal sparring outside their presence.

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Personal History And Motive

Crown prosecutors stated that Lamarre-Condon became jealously obsessed with Baird. He allegedly staked out Baird's home before executing him with two headshots. Lamarre-Condon had been in protective custody since his arrest in February 2024, requiring daily transport from prison to the courthouse.

Testimony revealed his past as a celebrity chaser. His friend Stacey Parker bonded with him over pursuing famous figures like Pitbull and Kourtney Kardashian. They also shared a distrust of the Covid-19 vaccine. Parker's political statements outside court added another layer to the public fascination with the case.

Post-Murder Actions And Cover-Up

Lamarre-Condon attempted to cover up the crimes by sending messages from Baird's phone. He sent texts and emails to make it appear Baird was traveling to Perth. He asked Parker to send a phone via express post to dispose of evidence, but she never received the package. These actions were pivotal in establishing his guilt and intent to evade justice.