Beau Lamarre-Condon denies murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, claiming mental health struggles and misunderstandings caused the deaths at the Paddington terrace in February 2024.

Beau Lamarre-Condon took the witness stand in the NSW Supreme Court, attempting to present his version of events during his high-stakes double murder trial. The defendant, dressed in a grey blazer and sporting a prison-cut hairstyle, engaged in a verbal confrontation with Crown Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC. Lamarre-Condon sought to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies at Baird's Paddington residence on February 19, 2024.

Lamarre-Condon Denies Premeditated Murder Intentions

Beau Lamarre-Condon explicitly denied planning to murder Jesse Baird or Luke Davies on the morning of the incident. He testified that his sole intention in entering the Paddington terrace was to retrieve specific personal items he believed belonged to him. These items included a Cartier ring valued at $24,000, a designer Casablanca shirt worth $2,000, and a surfboard. He rejected the prosecution's suggestion that he purchased a gun silencer to conceal the noise of the shootings, stating instead that he was suicidal and merely wanted a method to end his own life discreetly.

Also read Sarah Pickering Trial: Daughter Denies Murder Charge After 100-Year-Old Mother's Death

Dress Disguise Claimed as Misunderstanding Not Plan

The defense argued that Lamarre-Condon's decision to wear an Uber Eats rider costume was a spontaneous act rather than a calculated plan to evade CCTV identification. He claimed he found the outfit on the side of the road and donned it simply because he feared Jesse Baird would recognize him following their recent breakup. This explanation was presented as a coincidental misunderstanding rather than evidence of premeditated intent to commit a double homicide.

Crown Questions Mental Health and Suicidal Claims

Crown Prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC aggressively challenged Lamarre-Condon's assertions of suicidal ideation, pointing out a complete lack of supporting evidence. Although Lamarre-Condon claimed he sought a mental health plan for anxiety, the court heard that he never disclosed these thoughts to friends, relatives, or medical professionals. The prosecution highlighted that his behavior was characterized by an obsessive fixation on Jesse Baird rather than genuine despair or an intent to take his own life.

Advertisement

Obsessive Behavior and Digital Surveillance Exposed

Evidence presented to Justice Natalie Adams revealed that Lamarre-Condon engaged in relentless digital surveillance of Jesse Baird in the months leading up to the killings. He routinely ransacked Baird's phone to monitor his activities and analyze every text message for hidden meanings. This obsessive monitoring continued even after Baird made it clear he did not want a serious relationship, leading Lamarre-Condon to spiral into anxiety and anger when his advances were rejected.

Conflicting Accounts of Body Disposal in Bungonia

Lamarre-Condon testified that he never intended to dump the bodies in Bungonia and wanted to surrender to police immediately. He claimed that a friend convinced him to hide the bodies instead, allegedly quoting Taylor Swift lyrics to persuade him. The prosecution dismissed this narrative as an elaborate excuse designed to shift blame and avoid criminal responsibility for the deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.