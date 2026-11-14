Beau Lamarre-Condon Trial: Spiritual Advisor Jodie Parker Supports Double Murder Accused

Beau Lamarre-Condon's trial features testimony regarding spiritual advisor Jodie Parker, who accompanied the ex-police officer on Bali trips and provided counsel during his double murder defense in Sydney.

Beau Lamarre-Condon has brought his spiritual advisor Jodie Parker, also known as 'Mamma Jodie', to the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney to support him during his ongoing double murder trial. The former police officer, who is standing trial for the alleged killings of his ex-boyfriend Jesse Baird and another individual, frequently referenced Parker in court, describing her as his best friend and a crucial source of spiritual guidance.

Core Details of Spiritual Guidance Relationship

Jodie Parker, a spiritual healer from Queensland with a neck tattoo, traveled from the Gold Coast to Sydney to stand by Lamarre-Condon's side throughout the proceedings. Lamarre-Condon explicitly told Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC that Parker had accompanied him on lavish trips to Bali and provided him with daily spiritual advice leading up to the alleged crimes. He insisted that her testimony regarding his mental state, specifically his claims of suicidal ideation, was essential to his defense.

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The accused stated that he had contacted Parker on August 17, 2023, the day of the alleged break-in at Jesse Baird's Paddington residence, to seek words of wisdom. In a text message sent that day, Lamarre-Condon wrote to Parker asking for her advice, noting that he often relied on her because she was both spiritual and Christian. He specifically referred to her as 'Mamma Jodie' in his request for counsel, highlighting the deep personal reliance he placed on her opinions during the time of the incident.

Competing Views on Rejection and Obsession

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC challenged Lamarre-Condon's narrative by focusing on the accused's alleged obsession with Baird. Hatfield suggested that Lamarre-Condon entered Baird's property after receiving a 'savage rejection' in a text exchange. The text in question occurred on August 16, 2023, where Baird replied to a lunch invitation with a plane emoji and a smiley face, indicating he was heading to Eurobodala. Another friend described Baird's response as 'savage,' believing it signaled a lack of romantic interest.

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Lamarre-Condon denied that the message constituted a rejection or motivated the break-in. He told the court that he believed Baird had invited him to stay over and that he let himself into the Paddington terrace using a key. He claimed his intention was to privately review Baird's phone to check for other partners before rejoining his ex-boyfriend in bed. He insisted that he never viewed the text exchange as a rejection and maintained that Parker's advice was general in nature rather than focused on romantic rejection.

Evidence Presentation and Crown Rebuttal

During the proceedings, Lamarre-Condon attempted to have Parker called as a witness, accusing the Crown of refusing to allow her testimony. Hatfield responded by clarifying that the defense was free to call any witnesses they wished, correcting the accused's misunderstanding of the legal process. When Lamarre-Condon attempted to reference what Parker knew regarding his feelings for Baird, Hatfield interrupted to steer the questioning back to the facts of the case, preventing the defense from introducing hearsay or unverified personal opinions into the court record.

Lamarre-Condon also admitted to sending the screenshot of the text exchange between him and Baird to Parker on August 18, 2023, the day after the alleged break-in. He claimed he did not recall the specific content of their conversation at that time, stating that they did not have a phone call but agreed to speak another time. The Crown argued that sending the message to Parker demonstrated that Lamarre-Condon himself interpreted the interaction as a 'savage rejection,' contradicting his claim that he was invited to stay over.

Legal Status and Ongoing Proceedings

Beau Lamarre-Condon has pleaded not guilty to one count of break and enter, denying allegations that he unlawfully accessed Jesse Baird's home. The trial continues in the NSW Supreme Court, with the defense maintaining that the accused had legitimate access to the property and was acting under a misunderstanding of the relationship status. Jodie Parker remains in Sydney to provide daily support to Lamarre-Condon, though she has not yet confirmed how long she will stay in the city as the legal proceedings unfold.

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The case highlights the complex interpersonal dynamics and digital evidence involved in modern criminal trials, particularly where personal relationships and spiritual beliefs are cited as mitigating factors. As the trial progresses, the court will need to determine whether the text messages and communications with Parker serve as evidence of intent or as context for the accused's state of mind. The outcome of the double murder trial will depend on the judicial interpretation of these interactions alongside physical evidence presented by the prosecution.