Convicted double murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon shocked visitors at NSW's Special Purpose Centre by wearing a hijab ordered through prison services following his verdict.

Beau Lamarre-Condon, the former police officer convicted of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, engaged in a startling display of defiance during a visit at Australia's most secure detention facility. The double murderer greeted a visitor at the Special Purpose Centre within the Long Bay prison complex in Sydney by emerging in a hijab, an item he claimed to have acquired through the official prison buy-up program.

The incident occurred at the Special Purpose Centre, a facility designed to house the state's most vulnerable inmates who face extreme risks of physical harm from other prisoners. Unlike the Supermax at Goulburn, which holds dangerous offenders, this segregated wing operates off-the-grid, with most custodial staff unable to access real-time information regarding its occupants. The area is colloquially known as The Kennel due to the high concentration of informers, or dogs, housed within its walls.

Also read Jury Begins Deliberations in Beau Lamarre-Condon Murder Trial

Prison Procurement Protocols and Access

Lamarre-Condon wore the headscarf to greet the startled visitor, appearing to find the bizarre stunt amusing. He informed the visitor that he had purchased the hijab through the prison buy-up system, a mechanism that allows inmates to acquire goods such as groceries, toiletries, and clothing. A prison source confirmed that hijabs can feasibly be purchased by male offenders in New South Wales jails, despite the garment being worn as an act of faith and sign of modesty by many Muslim women.

NSW Corrective Services declined to comment on individual inmate circumstances, maintaining strict operational secrecy. However, the availability of such items highlights the specific logistical processes within the high-security environment where former officers like Lamarre-Condon are held. His status as a former police officer and the high-profile nature of his crimes make him a likely target for attack by other inmates, necessitating the strict protective measures of the Special Purpose Centre.

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Trial Defiance and Courtroom Conduct

Beyond the prison visit, Lamarre-Condon exhibited a pattern of displeasure and defiance throughout his legal proceedings. During the trial, he reportedly complained about court sketch artists, comparing his likeness in one image to Mr. Burns, the tyrannical businessman from The Simpsons. Correctional officers noted that he bombarded them with hypothetical questions about how they would respond if his prison van was run off the road during transport to court.

Officers did not entertain these safety-related questions, citing strict protocols for transporting high-profile prisoners. This behavior contrasts sharply with his claims during the trial that he was merely retrieving personal items from Jesse Baird's Paddington home. Lamarre-Condon argued that he entered the house with a loaded gun because he was trained never to leave his police-issued firearm unattended and believed Baird had left for work.

Conviction Details and Future Sentencing

A jury of seven men and five women unanimously found Lamarre-Condon guilty on Wednesday, concluding a two-month trial before the NSW Supreme Court. They rejected his defense that the deaths were acts of self-defense or accidental. Prosecutors established that he had stolen a key to Baird's home, had a duplicate cut, and entered with the specific intent to kill Baird. When Luke Davies was present, Lamarre-Condon killed him to eliminate witnesses.

Lamarre-Condon initially pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Baird's death but denied wrongdoing regarding Davies. When prosecutors rejected the manslaughter plea, he entered not guilty pleas to two counts of murder and one count of break and enter. The jury reached their guilty verdicts after just two hours of deliberation, ending the legal proceedings. He remains remanded in custody since February 24, 2024, and will be sentenced at a later date.