Beau Starr, Goodfellas and Halloween Actor, Dies at 81

Character actor Beau Starr, known for his roles in Goodfellas and the Halloween franchise, has died at the age of 81. He transitioned to acting after a career in professional football.

Beau Starr , a versatile character actor celebrated for his memorable roles in iconic films like Goodfellas and the Halloween franchise, has passed away at the age of 81.

His death, occurring peacefully at his Vancouver home on April 24th, was announced this week by his younger brother, actor Mike Starr, to TMZ. Starr’s life journey was remarkably diverse, beginning not on a film set, but on the football field. Initially known as Bill Starr, he enjoyed a three-season career in the National Football League, playing in the taxi league for the New York Jets.

This athletic foundation, built through college football at Hofstra University, and later extended with a stint in the Canadian Football League, provided a unique backdrop to his eventual transition into acting. Starr’s foray into the world of performance began relatively late in life, in his mid-30s, with the Canadian sketch comedy show *Bizarre* in 1980. This early experience laid the groundwork for a career defined by strong, often imposing characters.

He quickly established himself as a reliable presence in both film and television, showcasing a talent for portraying authority figures and individuals with a complex moral compass. His breakout role came with the fourth and fifth installments of the *Halloween* series, where he embodied Sheriff Ben Meeker, a determined lawman facing the terrifying return of Michael Myers. This role cemented his reputation for playing tough, no-nonsense characters, a persona he would further refine in subsequent performances.

Beyond *Halloween*, Starr’s career boasted a range of notable appearances, but perhaps his most widely recognized role remains his portrayal of the father of Henry Hill, played by Ray Liotta, in Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece, *Goodfellas*. The scene depicting Starr’s character disciplining his son with a belt for truancy is particularly striking, illustrating the harsh realities of the world Henry Hill is drawn into and the family dynamics within the mafia.

This scene, featuring alongside performances from Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco, is a testament to Starr’s ability to convey both paternal authority and the underlying tensions of a life steeped in organized crime. Mike Starr fondly remembered his brother as ‘very unique and special,’ emphasizing the profound influence Beau had on his life and the support he provided to their parents.

Born in New York City in 1944, Beau Starr’s journey from the gridiron to the silver screen is a compelling story of reinvention and dedication. His contributions to the world of entertainment, though often in supporting roles, were significant and will be remembered by fans of classic cinema and horror alike. He leaves behind a legacy of compelling performances and a testament to the power of pursuing one’s passions, even later in life.

His ability to embody a range of characters, from law enforcement officials to stern fathers, demonstrated a versatility that made him a valuable asset to any production. The film industry has lost a talented and respected performer





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beau Starr Goodfellas Halloween NFL Obituary

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Graphic' and violent' series The Boys fans need to watch nextIf you're a fan of The Boys, Antony Starr's earlier series is a 'shockingly violent' and action-packed thriller to add to your list

Read more »

Martin Lewis shares 'big rule' behind his little-known 'obsession'Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis has shared his 'big rule' - and it could work for many

Read more »

Medik8 fans can pick up £60 'amazing' serum for £5 with little-known deal'The serum is so hydrating and sinks into your skin, leaving a lovely glow'

Read more »

Eurovision's Angela Scanlon has very famous relative and fans will be surprisedFormer Strictly Come Dancing star Angela Scanlon is related to a well-known actor and comedian

Read more »

Phasmophobia events and updates for 2026: Easter, Halloween, and holiday hauntsAndrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey 'I can fix them' romance element.

Read more »

Alex Jones Embarks on Extensive Renovation of £2.8 Million MansionThe One Show host Alex Jones is undertaking a major renovation of her newly purchased country mansion in Ascot, Berkshire, a property previously owned by John Lennon and Ringo Starr. The project is expected to take decades and will involve significant structural and cosmetic changes to create a family-friendly home.

Read more »