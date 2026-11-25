New Zealand great Beauden Barrett is close to agreeing a two-year deal with Bristol Bears after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks. The 35-year-old has also drawn interest from French clubs.

New Zealand great Beauden Barrett is close to agreeing a deal to join Bristol Bears in what would be one of the highest-profile signings in Premiership history.

The 35-year-old, widely considered one of the best All Blacks of all time, recently won his 150th international cap. It is understood he is in discussions about joining Bristol on a two-year deal after the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Barrett is also the subject of interest from clubs in France as he plots the final stages of his illustrious career. An announcement on his future is expected in the coming weeks.

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Bristol Bears in Strong Position to Sign Beauden Barrett

Bristol have yet to comment on the situation, but sources close to the deal feel the Bears are in a strong position to sign the 2015 World Cup winner. New Zealand's international season finishes this weekend with a rematch against England in the Nations Championship third-place play-off. The match is scheduled for Saturday at 16:40 GMT. As a new addition to the Premiership, Barrett's salary would sit outside the salary cap as a designated marquee player.

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While he will be 36 after next year's World Cup in Australia, Bristol are confident the back still has plenty to offer both on and off the field. Barrett came through the ranks at Wellington-based Hurricanes before joining the Blues in 2020. He has also had stints in Japanese club rugby. A move abroad after the World Cup would close the door on All Blacks selection.

Eligibility rules prevent New Zealand from picking overseas-based players. He would leave as one of the greatest All Blacks in history and is closing in on Sam Whitelock's all-time caps record of 153. Bristol have made a handful of big-name signings in the past, such as New Zealand and Tonga winger Charles Piutau and Fiji talisman Semi Radradra. If the signing is completed, Barrett would link up with Wales superstar Louis Rees-Zammit in the Bears backline.

Barrett Signing Highlights Bristol Premiership Ambitions

The potential deal underscores Bristol's ambition to compete at the highest level of Premiership Rugby. Barrett's career has been marked by exceptional skill and leadership, making him a prized target for top clubs. His experience and playmaking ability would be a significant asset to Bristol as they aim for success in domestic and European competitions. The move would also elevate the profile of the Premiership, attracting global attention.

As negotiations continue, fans and pundits alike await confirmation of what could be a landmark transfer. The coming weeks are expected to bring clarity on Barrett's future, with Bristol seemingly leading the race for his signature.