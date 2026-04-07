Beauty Influencer Exposes Skincare Scams: Red Light Wands, Dermarollers, and More

A beauty influencer with a large following on TikTok reveals the biggest skincare scams on the market, including red light therapy wands, dermarollers, and certain under-eye products, and explains why consumers should save their money.

A prominent beauty influencer, Taylor Bosman Teague, known for her expertise and over 500,000 followers on TikTok, recently shared her insights on what she considers the biggest scams in the skincare industry. As a member of the Ulta Beauty Collective and a frequent collaborator with various brands, Teague offered a candid perspective on products that, in her opinion, consumers would be wise to avoid purchasing, especially those hyped by celebrities and trending online.

Her primary message was to encourage viewers to be discerning with their spending and to prioritize effective skincare practices over fleeting trends. Her assessment is based on her experience working within the industry and understanding the science behind the marketing claims. She started by emphasizing the importance of informed choices and cautioning against impulsive purchases driven by popular appeal rather than proven efficacy.\Teague's first highlighted 'scam' was red light therapy wands. While acknowledging the potential benefits of red light therapy for skin rejuvenation, Teague pointed out the limitations of using it in a wand form. She explained that red light therapy requires the device to be held stationary over an area of the skin for a sustained period, typically eight to ten minutes, to be effective. The constant movement of a wand, she argued, does not allow sufficient exposure to the light to deliver the purported benefits, such as reducing fine lines and wrinkles or minimizing discoloration. The core principle lies in the need for a focused application to stimulate collagen production and cellular repair. Teague's skepticism stems from the practical aspect of application. The efficacy hinges on the correct methodology and understanding of the science. The popularity of red light therapy has surged in recent years. However, Teague clarified that the efficacy of red light therapy depends on its proper and consistent use, not just the mere presence of the technology.\Following red light therapy wands, Teague targeted dermarollers as the next product to avoid. These microneedling tools, widely promoted on social media and available through platforms like TikTok Shop, are designed to create micro-punctures in the skin, aiming to trigger the body's natural healing response and boost collagen production. However, Teague raised significant concerns about their safety and hygiene, emphasizing that these tools are unsanitary for home use and the risk of needles breaking off and getting trapped in the skin. Professional microneedling treatments, performed in a cosmetic dermatologist's office, offer a safer and more controlled environment. Teague's cautionary advice extended to products claiming to contain collagen, explaining that collagen molecules are too large to penetrate the skin effectively. Ultimately, Teague underscored the need for consumers to critically evaluate product claims, prioritize effective application techniques and make smart, well-informed decisions. Finally, Teague shared her perspective on reusable undereye masks. While liking eye patches, Teague cautioned that single-use, disposable eye patches are ineffective and environmentally unfriendly. She suggested that reusable masks, paired with appropriate eye treatments, are a better option for delivering tangible benefits. She emphasized the benefits of more sustainable options and the importance of choosing products that deliver results rather than superficial effects





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Skincare Beauty Scams Red Light Therapy Dermarollers Beauty Tips

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pothole Crisis Claims Life, Exposes Britain's Crumbling RoadsThe tragic death of a motorcyclist due to a pothole highlights the worsening state of Britain's roads, revealing a national infrastructure crisis and the urgent need for investment and improved maintenance. New technologies such as the Pothole Pro offer potential solutions.

Read more »

Katie Price's Husband's AI Gaffe Exposes More Lies Amidst Dubai Travel BanLee Andrews, the husband of Katie Price, is under fire again after posting an AI-generated video. Despite being banned from leaving Dubai, he shared a clip of himself 'shopping' at Marks & Spencer. This latest incident, along with his history of fabricated claims and legal issues, raises questions about his credibility.

Read more »

Golf legend exposes why Donald Trump will never been allowed Augusta membershipThe US President has been trying to join the exclusive golf club for years, but there's one reason why it's never going to happen...😳

Read more »

Bridal Skincare SOS: Experts Share Tips to Prevent Wedding Day BreakoutsWith wedding season approaching, experts offer advice to brides-to-be on how to prevent and manage acne breakouts. The article highlights concerns about skin condition for brides and shares tips from a dermatologist and a former wedding makeup artist. Recommendations include avoiding certain products and incorporating a specific serum.

Read more »

Inside Susan Boyle's amazing 'glow up' – from BGT audition to glamorous influencerSusan Boyle recently showcased her glam transformation as she turned 65 on April 1 and appears to have got the influencer bug after launching her own merchandise range

Read more »

Susan Boyle's stunning transformation at 65 from BGT winner to glam influencerThe West Lothian-born singer has stunned fans with her dramatic makeover and new merchandise range, while rubbing shoulders with celebrities including Lewis Capaldi and Sam Fender

Read more »