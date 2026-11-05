Beavers Reintroduced to Loch Ness Area After 500 Year Absence

A family of six beavers has been released at Dundreggan estate near Loch Ness, marking the start of the Ness Beaver Project to restore the ecosystem.

A family of six beavers has been successfully reintroduced to the waters surrounding Loch Ness, ending a silence of five centuries. The species was last sighted in this region five hundred years ago before hunting drove them to local extinction. This significant ecological event marks the beginning of a major conservation effort to restore natural balance to the Scottish Highlands.

Ness Beaver Project Launches at Dundreggan

The animals were released on Wednesday at Trees for Life's ten thousand acre Dundreggan rewilding estate located in Glenmoriston. This location serves as the primary launchpad for the Ness Beaver Project, an initiative designed to see the charity Trees for Life and the Beaver Trust place at least fifteen family groups around Loch Ness. The project aims to spread these animals across the region over the next three years to maximize ecological benefits.

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Origin And Selection Of The Beaver Family

The specific family consists of a mother, a couple of juveniles around two years old, and three younger beavers. These animals were relocated from Tayside, where they had previously caused issues for local farmers. Before their journey to their new home, the beavers received comprehensive health checks to ensure their well-being during transit. The move was necessitated by conflicts with agricultural interests in their previous habitat.

Ecosystem Restoration And Climate Benefits

Beaver dams and canals can restore and reconnect rivers, wetlands and floodplains, creating vital habitats. These structures improve ecosystems and support other wildlife populations throughout the network. The presence of the beavers helps manage climate change impacts such as droughts, wildfires and flooding. Their natural engineering capabilities provide a sustainable solution to water management challenges in the region.

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Leadership Observations On The Release

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of the wildlife charity Trees for Life, described the event as a very beautiful thing to see. He noted that the beavers appeared to be swimming and very calm, which he identified as a really good sign of their settling in. His observations indicate that the animals are adapting well to their new environment immediately after release.

Future Visitor Access And Ecological Monitoring

Trees for Life plans to introduce guided tours, offering visitors the opportunity to spot the beavers and learn how they are transforming the landscape. These educational experiences will allow the public to witness the rewilding process firsthand. The initiative combines conservation science with public engagement to raise awareness about the importance of native species restoration.