Bebe Rexa h Turns Body‑Shaming Into a Call for Inclusivity After AMA Criticism

The pop star's new album Dirty Blonde coincides with renewed online harassment over her weight, prompting Rexha to discuss PCOS, mental‑health struggles, and her fight for fashion industry inclusivity.

After a three‑year hiatus Bebe Rexha has returned to the spotlight with her new album Dirty Blonde, but the excitement surrounding the record has been eclipsed by a fresh wave of body‑shaming.

The 36‑year‑old singer stepped onto the stage at the American Music Awards in a fitted black corset dress and leather skirt, only to be bombarded with cruel comments on social media. One troll wrote, \"You know she's not on Ozempic,\" implying that her appearance must be the result of medication.

Rexha brushed off the remark and turned the unwanted attention into an opportunity to promote her album, yet this is not the first time she has faced public criticism for her size. Earlier in her career she was told, \"Nobody likes a fat pop star,\" a statement she later referenced during an interview on Jennifer Hudson's show, where she explained that the constant exposure to ultra‑thin models and fitness‑obsessed celebrities creates unrealistic standards that affect everyone's self‑image.

Rexha has been candid about her ongoing battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a chronic metabolic condition that contributes to weight fluctuations and has been a source of both physical and emotional strain. In a recent interview she described how PCOS, combined with bipolar disorder, amplifies her insecurities, but also fuels her determination to become a body‑confidence advocate. She recalled that when she first secured a record deal, industry executives demanded she lose twenty pounds and suggested liposuction.

\"I was 127 pounds at the time, and everyone around me was pushing a diet‑centric narrative,\" she said. Over the years she has learned to use her platform as a form of therapy, channeling her frustrations into her music and visual storytelling. In the video for a track from Dirty Blonde, Rexha confronts the image of a flawless model, describing the experience as a therapeutic exercise that allowed her to confront her own self‑criticism and emerge stronger.

Rexha does not shy away from confronting her detractors online. After a viral tweet mocked her recent weight gain, she responded with humor and honesty, acknowledging that she prefers natural solutions over surgical ones and that navigating her health is a complex, ongoing process. She also highlighted the fashion industry's exclusionary practices, recalling how designers refused to dress her for the 2019 Grammys because they deemed her \"too big,\" a setback that reinforced her resolve to demand inclusivity.

Rexha now calls for a fashion landscape that celebrates all body types-big or small, curvy or athletic-arguing that representation is essential for mental well‑being. By sharing her personal journey and speaking openly about PCOS, mental health, and the pressures of the music business, Bebe Rexha aims to inspire fans of every gender to embrace their own bodies and reject toxic standards





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Bebe Rexha Body Confidence PCOS Fashion Inclusivity Music Industry

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