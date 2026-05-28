Bebe Rexha Claps Back at Body-Shaming Trolls with Album Promotion

Bebe Rexha responded to critics who body-shamed her at the American Music Awards by promoting her new album Dirty Blonde. The singer, who has PCOS, urged fans to stop commenting on her weight.

Bebe Rexha has fired back at body-shaming trolls who commented on her curves during her appearance at the American Music Awards on Monday night. The 36-year-old singer stunned in a black dress as she walked the red carpet, but some cynics took to social media with mean jibes.

One snarked that she is not on Ozempic. Another rudely remarked that she needs to lay off the Twinkies. A third wrote that everyone discovers Ozempic but she discovers food.

Meanwhile, the account @HustleBitch_ shared an older photo of Rexha alongside a snap from Monday's awards show, asking what fans thought about her different look. Rather than engage with the negativity, Rexha opted for a clever plug for her upcoming music. She replied that her thought is that her new album dirty blonde is out June 12th and available for preorder now.

This witty comeback won praise from fans, many of whom pointed out that Rexha has been open about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition that affects weight management. Rexha revealed her PCOS diagnosis in 2023 and has since been candid about the challenges it presents. According to the World Health Organization, PCOS is a chronic metabolic condition characterized in part by an increased risk of weight gain.

The singer has previously spoken about her fluctuating weight, posting on Instagram in 2023 that she was in her fat era and defied critics. In an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she addressed the scrutiny head-on, saying that being in the public eye means such comments are bound to happen. She acknowledged that she was a lot thinner before and gained some weight, which comes with the territory.

She said she is not mad about it because it is true, but when she sees things like that, it does mess with her. She emphasized that we do not know what somebody is going through, and it is tough, but feels that in 2023, we should not be talking about people's weight. She added with a laugh that she likes to eat, and Hudson agreed that there is nothing wrong with that.

The body-shaming incident at the American Music Awards is not the first time Rexha has faced such comments. The singer admitted she could not resist checking out the comments when she saw Bebe Rexha weight gain trending on TikTok. She tweeted that seeing that search bar was upsetting, but acknowledged it was true that she had gained weight. She expressed gratitude to fans who love her unconditionally.

Rexha has always struggled with her weight, as she revealed, and she is working on herself every day. Despite the discouragement, she remains focused on her music career. Her upcoming album, Dirty Blonde, is highly anticipated and she used the trolling as an opportunity to remind everyone of its release date. This incident highlights the pervasive issue of body shaming in the entertainment industry, where celebrities are constantly scrutinized for their appearance.

Rexha's response serves as a powerful example of turning negativity into a moment of empowerment and self-promotion. It also brings attention to the realities of living with PCOS, a condition that affects many women worldwide. The singer has consistently advocated for self-acceptance and resilience, encouraging her followers to ignore haters and focus on their own happiness. Her handling of this latest round of criticism further solidifies her status as a role model for those dealing with similar issues.

The music industry and fans alike have rallied behind her, praising her grace under pressure and her ability to stay true to herself. As she continues to work on her health and her art, Rexha proves that confidence and humor are the best weapons against negativity





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