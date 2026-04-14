Bebe Rexha Stuns at Album Launch with Daring Outfit and Reflects on Wild Night in Tokyo

Singer Bebe Rexha made a statement at her Dirty Blonde album launch party, showcasing a bold look and sharing an intimate story about her inspiration for the song 'Tokyo'. The event also marked her recent breakup and demonstrated her vulnerability and resilience.

Bebe Rexha turned heads at her Dirty Blonde album launch party with a striking and daring ensemble on Monday evening. The American singer-songwriter, known for her bold fashion choices and powerful vocals, commanded attention in a look that left little to the imagination. She opted for a lace-up corseted top featuring a crossover neckline, paired with classic black jeans.

To complete the outfit, Bebe layered a stylish leather jacket with a luxurious fur trim, adding a touch of edgy sophistication. Complementing the look, she sported trendy wraparound sunglasses and carried an enviable black Hermés Birkin bag with silver hardware, showcasing her impeccable taste in accessories. The singer, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, is celebrated for her signature ice blonde, bleached locks, which she styled in loose, natural waves, and kept her makeup minimal, allowing her outfit to take center stage.

The Grammy-nominated artist’s appearance at the launch party for her fourth album, Dirty Blonde, demonstrated her confident persona. The new album, a visual experience, is scheduled for release on June 12th and features 13 tracks, each accompanied by a music video. The album is spearheaded by the singles 'New Religion' in collaboration with Faithless, and the track 'Hysteria.'

Beyond her musical endeavors and fashion choices, Bebe Rexha recently shared a story about a memorable and somewhat unexpected encounter during a night out. She recounted a wild and eventful night in Tokyo, Japan, where she ended up sharing an intimate moment with a female fan. This experience, she revealed, became the inspiration behind her song 'Tokyo.'

Bebe described the electrifying atmosphere of the nightclub, explaining that the encounter happened the day after Halloween. She found herself at a table behind the DJ booth with a group of people, and amongst them, an encounter with a Japanese woman. According to Bebe, the energy between them sparked a moment of connection that culminated in a kiss, which she described as a 'best night ever'.

In response to the exciting event, Bebe wrote a song about the experience. The artist admitted that due to the intoxication during the memorable night, she did not keep in contact with the mysterious woman. When asked if she'd consider dating a fan, Bebe responded by saying “I don’t want to say no because you never know.”

The album launch event showcased Bebe's captivating presence, as she put on a showstopping display with her daring outfit. The form-fitting top drew attention to her physique, accentuating her confidence and style. The event saw the unexpected appearance of Jasmine Walia, a former TOWIE star, who opted for a more revealing mini dress.

Rexha has had her fair share of challenges including her recent breakup with cinematographer Keyan Safyari in 2023. During a performance at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, she revealed the break-up to her fans while fighting back tears, seeking their support and expressing her emotional state. The audience responded with heartfelt support, holding up signs with words of encouragement during her emotional song 'I Am', bringing the singer to tears as she said, 'You really are trying to make a b***h cry.'

Bebe’s performance showcased her vulnerability and resilience as an artist. Her open communication about her romantic history, along with sharing intimate moments from her personal life, emphasizes her desire to connect with her fanbase and create genuine and powerful music.





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