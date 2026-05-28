Beckham family blends Ibiza holiday with fashion launches and business expansion

Victoria Beckham flaunted her toned figure on a Ibiza yacht trip while discussing possible sale of her label and announcing new stores in New York and Miami. Son Romeo mirrored his father's vintage look, Harper matched Kim Turnbull's brown dresses, and the teen prepares to debut a cosmetics line despite a US trademark setback.

Victoria Beckham and her family were spotted on Thursday disembarking from their £16 million superyacht during a sunny family holiday in Ibiza. The former pop star turned designer arrived in a sleek black strappy sundress that highlighted the sculpted muscles she has built through regular training.

She completed the look with an oversized straw hat, delicate sandals and a matching handbag, exuding a relaxed yet polished vibe as she chatted with husband David on the deck. Their son Romeo, now 23, echoed his father's early‑career aesthetic by sporting a white vest over a casual shirt and flaunting his newly bleached blond hair, a nod to David's iconic look from his football days.

The Beckham children also showcased a coordinated style moment when teenage daughter Harper, 14, teamed a brown dress with a high‑end Jacquemus beach bag and kitten heels, mirroring the outfit worn by her brother's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who chose the same dress colour but paired it with luxurious Hermés sandals to navigate the rocky shore. The family's Ibiza excursion has drawn attention not only for its high‑profile fashion moments but also for the business developments surrounding Victoria's label.

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Beckham confirmed she remains open to exploring a sale of her eponymous fashion house, acknowledging past financial challenges that saw her borrow £30 million from a firm linked to her husband. The brand, launched in 2008, reported debts of nearly £54 million in 2022, yet its revenue climbed to over £112 million this year.

Beckham stressed that she is focused on growth, citing plans to open new flagship stores in New York and Miami as part of a broader retail expansion strategy. She emphasized the desire to control the in‑store experience and to broaden the brand's reach into untouched categories, describing the upcoming moves as a step toward cementing a lasting legacy. Beyond clothing, the Beckham family is also venturing into the beauty sector.

Harper, who has frequently modelled pieces from her mother's collections, is poised to launch her own cosmetics line aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha, drawing inspiration from South Korean skincare trends. The line, intended to carry the name HIKU BY Harper, encountered a trademark hurdle in the United States where the Patent and Trademark Office issued an initial refusal due to potential confusion with existing trademarks for cleaning tools and toiletries.

The family has six months to appeal the decision, hoping to secure rights for a wide range of products including makeup, acne treatments, footwear, and accessories. While the dispute is ongoing, Harper remains optimistic about the brand's future, and the broader Beckham clan continues to shape a reputation as one of Britain's premier luxury style dynasties





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