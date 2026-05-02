Beckham Family Celebrates David's Birthday Amidst Ongoing Rift with Brooklyn

David Beckham turned 51 on Saturday, receiving birthday wishes from his wife Victoria and children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. The celebration was marked by a notable absence of acknowledgement from Brooklyn, who has publicly distanced himself from his family, leading to a strained relationship and a unique birthday gift of chickens.

David Beckham celebrated his 51st birthday on Saturday with heartfelt tributes from his wife Victoria and children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. However, the celebration was notably absent of any public acknowledgement from his eldest son, Brooklyn.

This comes amidst a continuing family rift sparked by Brooklyn’s public disassociation from his family earlier in the year, where he declared he was no longer part of 'Brand Beckham' and accused his parents and siblings of being 'performative'. In a gesture seemingly directed at Brooklyn, Victoria and the younger children surprised David with a unique gift: chickens.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram, showing David happily receiving the birds and settling them into a newly built coop on their Cotswolds estate. Victoria’s caption expressed her love and the children’s thoughtfulness, while Romeo, Cruz, and Harper each posted their own sweet messages and throwback photos to honor their father. The family dynamic has been strained since Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham reportedly felt unsupported and controlled by David and Victoria.

Following a period of limited contact, including Brooklyn and Nicola missing David’s 50th birthday and subsequently blocking his parents on Instagram, Brooklyn released a lengthy statement detailing his grievances. He alleged that his parents had attempted to interfere in his relationship with Nicola and that his mother’s behavior at his wedding had been embarrassing.

This public airing of family issues has led to a formal communication protocol, with Brooklyn and Nicola’s legal team insisting all communication with the Beckhams go through them. Victoria recently addressed the situation, emphasizing the family’s unwavering love for their children and their long-standing commitment to protecting them from the intense scrutiny of the public eye.

She stated that their priority has always been to be the best parents they can be, acknowledging the challenges of navigating parenthood as their children grow into adulthood. Despite the ongoing family discord, Victoria remains focused on her business ventures, asserting that the recent negative press has not impacted her brand’s success. She believes customers are drawn to the quality of her products, not simply her celebrity status.

The gesture of gifting David with chickens appears to be a deliberate attempt by Victoria and the younger children to reaffirm their bond with their father and create a positive family moment, even in the face of Brooklyn’s estrangement. The contrast between the public displays of affection from Romeo, Cruz, and Harper and Brooklyn’s silence underscores the depth of the rift within the Beckham family.

The incident highlights the complexities of family relationships, particularly within the context of fame and public scrutiny, and raises questions about the future of the 'Brand Beckham' dynamic





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