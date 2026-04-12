Beckham Family Celebrations: Oscar's 21st Birthday and Inter Miami Support

David and Victoria Beckham celebrate nephew Oscar Adams' 21st birthday with sweet Instagram posts, while also supporting Inter Miami with their sons. The news highlights family connections and includes photos from the birthday celebration and the football match.

David and Victoria Beckham shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram to celebrate their nephew Oscar Adams ' 21st birthday on Saturday. The fashion icon Victoria beamed as Oscar, towering over her, embraced her in a sweet moment captured in a photograph. Oscar is one of Victoria's brother Christian's four children, who typically maintains a low profile, rarely making public appearances with the prominent Beckham family.

The former Spice Girl affectionately expressed her birthday wishes, saying, 'Happy 21st Oscar Adams. We love you so much!' David, meanwhile, shared a stylish picture of himself and Victoria posing with Oscar and another nephew, Finley, who is the son of Victoria's sister Louise. This photo was taken during David's Knighthood celebrations last year. The former footballer also wished Oscar a happy birthday. Their youngest son, Cruz, joined in the birthday celebrations by posting a fun photo with Oscar. Oscar was seen wearing Cruz's band The Breakers T-shirt as they posed backstage after the musicians' London gig, underscoring the close family connection. Victoria's brother, Christian, and his wife Emma Stafford have four children together: three sons and a daughter named Tabatha, who was born in 2019. Their wedding, a lavish winter affair, took place in December 2017 and was attended by the entire Beckham family, highlighting their unity. Christian's preference for a life away from the public eye often leads people to forget that Victoria has a younger brother. However, he occasionally appears in family photos with his sisters Victoria and Louise, as well as their parents Jackie and Tony, during family gatherings, offering glimpses into their close-knit relationship. Louise is frequently photographed with her older sister Victoria, making her more recognizable to the public. Victoria, being the eldest child, is five years older than Christian and six years older than Louise. Christian's background includes working as a former electronics engineer and co-owning an electronics wholesale business with his father, Tony, further illustrating the family's diverse interests and professional backgrounds. The family dynamics showcase the love and support that they have for each other.\Adding to the weekend's events, David was seen with his wife Victoria and sons Romeo and Cruz, supporting Inter Miami on Saturday. The family appeared cheerful before the match against the New York Red Bulls, which ended in a 2-2 draw. David, a co-owner of Inter Miami, looked sophisticated in the MLS team's blazer, paired with a classic white shirt and a smart tie. Victoria, known as Posh Spice, chose a more relaxed look, sporting a white T-shirt as she chatted with friends in the VIP lounge. Later, their youngest son, Cruz, captured attention in a vibrant orange patterned shirt. Cruz, who is preparing to embark on a US tour with his band The Breakers later this year, was noticeably without his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. Attending the game at Miami's new stadium, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, was their son Romeo, who wore a white T-shirt and beige trousers. He also sported a bold pink winter hat and a silver chain necklace, with a silver chain adorning his trousers, adding a fashionable touch to his appearance. There was no information provided about whether David and Victoria's daughter, Harper, was at the game. These family outings and celebrations provide a window into the Beckhams' lives, showcasing their strong family bonds and their support for each other's endeavors, both personal and professional. The consistent presence of the Beckhams supporting each other emphasizes the importance of family within the family





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