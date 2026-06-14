Beckham Family Feud Deepens Over Sister Harper's Visit to Brooklyn's Home

A visit by Harper Beckham to her brother Brooklyn's home has ignited a fresh wave of accusations between the Beckham parents and their son. Brooklyn's team claims it was a staged PR move by David and Victoria, while the Beckhams insist Harper acted alone and spontaneously, denying any involvement.

A deep rift within the Beckham family has intensified, with new accusations flying between David and Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn. The core of the conflict involves a surprise visit from Brooklyn's younger sister, Harper, to his Los Angeles home, which has been framed as either a genuine spontaneous act or a calculated public relations move.

Brooklyn, 27, has not seen his parents since late 2024 after he released a statement in January accusing them of a lifetime of manipulation and attempting to sabotage his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz. The latest incident occurred on the day of David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

While the event was attended by Victoria, and their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, four hours later, Harper, aged 14, was photographed arriving at the LA residence Brooklyn shares with Nicola. The couple were not home, and she left after a brief visit. Photographs of Harper at the property were subsequently published. Brooklyn's legal team, represented by Schillings, immediately reacted, accusing his parents of exploiting Harper as a pawn.

They issued a statement highlighting the presence of photographers, claiming the letter delivery was "choreographed for the cameras.

" Friends of Brooklyn reinforced this narrative, describing the act as a desperate and counterproductive PR gambit from "their bag of tricks. " One confidant noted that Brooklyn's posture is one of non-engagement in a "PR war," emphasizing that the parents "never grasped the reality" of their actions toward him and his wife.

They argue the parents' persistent campaigning against Nicola has fractured the family, with Brooklyn choosing to distance himself to protect his sister from being drawn into the conflict. According to sources close to Brooklyn, he has maintained minimal contact with Harper since a row at his father's 50th birthday party in May 2025, not out of indifference but to shield her from the parental pressure he believes she faces. Conversely, friends of David and Victoria vehemently deny any orchestration.

They claim Harper acted entirely on her own initiative, describing the suggestion of a setup as "obviously nonsense and unpleasant.

" A source for the Beckhams stated Harper visited on a "spur of the moment" to drop something off and that her parents were unaware, adding they would have supported her had they known. They attribute the photographer's presence to luck, suggesting paparazzi were waiting to capture Brooklyn and Nicola on the significant day of David's ceremony, not to stage a scene with Harper.

This account directly contradicts Brooklyn's side, which interprets the event as proof of his parents' tactics and a reason to further withdraw. The Beckham family, in turn, now view Brooklyn's response-labeling the visit a PR stunt-as "mean" and "heartless," particularly towards a teenage sibling.

The disconnect is stark: one side sees a manipulative pattern; the other sees a spontaneous gesture marred by cynical interpretation, illustrating a familial chasm that appears increasingly unbridgeable as both camps defend their perspectives through media narratives





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