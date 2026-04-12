Beckham Family Outing: David and Victoria Support Inter Miami While Brooklyn Celebrates Anniversary Amidst Family Tensions

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and their sons attended an Inter Miami match, while Brooklyn Beckham marked his anniversary with his wife Nicola Peltz, fueling ongoing family tensions. Details on the game, Brooklyn's anniversary celebrations and the family dynamics.

David Beckham , accompanied by his wife Victoria and sons Romeo and Cruz, showed their support for Inter Miami at a recent match. The family appeared in good spirits as they watched the game against the New York Red Bulls, which ultimately resulted in a 2-2 draw. David, a co-owner of Inter Miami , looked sharp in the team's blazer, a crisp white shirt, and a tie. Victoria, also known as Posh Spice, opted for a casual look with a white T-shirt while mingling in the VIP lounge.

Cruz, the youngest son, stood out in a vibrant orange patterned shirt, though his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, was not present. The match took place at Miami's new stadium, Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park, with Romeo also in attendance, sporting a white T-shirt and beige trousers, complemented by a pink winter hat and a silver chain. It is uncertain if daughter Harper was also present. \The outing occurred shortly after Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria's estranged son, surprised his wife Nicola Peltz with flowers and love letters to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary. Nicola shared the sweet gesture on social media, showcasing a large bouquet of white roses and love letters from Brooklyn. He expressed his love and anticipation for their future together. Brooklyn also shared another moment where he surprised Nicola with flowers and coffee in their car, illustrating his affection. On the anniversary itself, Brooklyn posted a heartfelt message, emphasizing their shared experiences and their enduring bond, hinting at the difficulties they've faced. This further highlights the ongoing family tensions, as Brooklyn seems to continue subtly distancing himself from his family through these public displays of affection for his wife. \Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship has been under public scrutiny since their wedding, with earlier reports suggesting a rift between Brooklyn and his family. In a past statement, Brooklyn expressed that he did not want to reconcile with his family. The initial friction came to light through statements from Brooklyn which indicated that his mother, Victoria, had caused issues with Nicola's wedding dress, the first dance, and more, as tensions remained high. The couple's public displays of affection seem to be a consistent message of unity, especially considering the family dynamics. Brooklyn further shared a card with an anniversary message and a lavish bouquet of flowers sent to the couple from Nicola's parents, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, further underlining the strong relationships he has formed. The focus on Nicola and her family seems to be a clear move away from the Beckham family, emphasizing Brooklyn's commitment to his marriage and new family





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