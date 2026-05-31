Beckham Family Supports Romeo Beckham's Launch of Retro Football Fashion Brand Intra

Victoria and David Beckham joined their sons Romeo and Cruz, along with their partners, to celebrate the soft launch of Romeo's new retro sports brand, Intra. The family showed their support at a London event ahead of the official June 7 launch, highlighting the football-inspired collection that draws from iconic England, Brazil, and USA kits.

Victoria Beckham and her husband David showed their support for their middle son Romeo as he promoted his new retro sports brand, Intra. The England football legend, 51, and the fashion mogul, 52, appeared happier than ever while posing for Instagram photos with their sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, along with their girlfriends Kim Turnbull, 25, and Jackie Apostel, 30.

Although both parents were there to back their son, Victoria chose not to wear the vintage sport bomber jacket from the collection. Instead, she opted for a more elegant look, tucking a white satin sleeveless blouse into tailored black trousers. David, however, was proudly sporting the England-themed jacket and beamed while modeling it alongside Cruz, Jackie, and Kim. The family shared sweet moments, holding hands and embracing, with Romeo wrapping his arms around his parents from behind.

Victoria expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing: 'So excited for you @romeobeckham @intra x'. Romeo is set to officially launch Intra on June 7. The project is a football-inspired fashion line featuring retro apparel influenced by iconic England, Brazil, and USA kits. He has been teasing the collection over the past few weeks.

On Thursday night, he held a soft launch in London, joined by his girlfriend Kim. The event took place outside a busy Soho pub, where Romeo enjoyed drinks with friends and posed for photos with fans. Kim, a London-based model and DJ, drew attention in a bold outfit-a cropped black vest and ripped faded jeans, worn braless.

Romeo himself wore an England jacket from the collection, paired with grey Intra jogging bottoms and white trainers, and added a black beanie hat despite the warm weather. Later, Romeo and Kim returned to the launch site, where she photographed him beside the Intra display. With an estimated net worth of $5 million and a growing passion for fashion, Romeo seems determined to establish his own identity beyond the famous Beckham name.

He has previously collaborated with brands such as Burberry, Canada Goose, and Puma. Meanwhile, the Beckham family has been on a Mediterranean holiday, cruising around the Balearic Islands on a luxury yacht. David and Romeo shared Instagram snaps of themselves sunbathing, showcasing their tattooed physiques in swim shorts. Victoria posted a series of candid holiday photos, including a loved-up snapshot of herself and David watching the sunset aboard their £16 million superyacht.

Their youngest daughter Harper, 14, also appeared in a playful photo, wrapped in a towel and making a face at the camera after a day in the sun





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