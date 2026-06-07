Beckham's Business Partner Dave Gardner Fined for Speeding

David Beckham's close friend and business associate Dave Gardner was fined over £1,000 for speeding in his £100,000 Range Rover on a West London road.

Dave Gardner , a longtime friend and business partner of soccer icon David Beckham , has been handed a substantial fine after being caught speeding in his £100,000 Range Rover in West London.

The 49-year-old sports and entertainment agent was clocked driving at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A40 last November, a transgression that landed him in legal trouble. Gardner, who once aspired to be a professional footballer, now faces a fine of £660, along with court costs of £130 and a victim surcharge of £264, totaling over £1,000.

This incident occurred just eight miles from his £6.4 million home in Notting Hill, highlighting the everyday realities that even the wealthy and connected must confront. Gardner's relationship with Beckham dates back to their teenage years when both were part of Manchester United's youth academy. While Beckham went on to global stardom, Gardner shifted his focus to the business side of sports.

After failing to break into United's first team-despite winning the FA Youth Cup in 1995-he co-founded Elite Sports Agency and later established his own firm. Today, he is a co-investor in Inter Miami CF, the Major League Soccer club co-owned by Beckham. This business connection has kept Gardner in the public eye, though this time for a traffic violation rather than a business deal.

His court documents revealed a monthly income of £27,000, underscoring the wealth that makes the fine seem nominal but still legally binding. The legal proceedings took place at Bromley Magistrates' Court, where Gardner did not appear and offered no mitigation. His absence and lack of representation led to the standard penalty being imposed. This case serves as a reminder that speeding laws apply to everyone, regardless of fame or fortune.

The A40 is a busy arterial road in West London, and the speed camera between Long Drive and Welland Gardens in Greenford captured Gardner's Range Rover SE at 8:26 pm on November 9. The father of three now has a point on his license and a financial penalty that, while modest for him, carries a broader message about road safety and accountability.

The incident also reflects the pressures of London driving, where even the most careful motorists can fall foul of speed limits in areas with variable restrictions





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David Beckham Dave Gardner Speeding Fine Range Rover Inter Miami

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