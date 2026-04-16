Beckhams Secure Planning Green Light for Cotswolds Forest Amid Security Drive

David and Victoria Beckham have been granted permission to create a sprawling forest and wildflower meadow on their luxury Cotswolds estate. The extensive planting is intended to enhance privacy and security following recent break-in attempts, though some local residents have raised objections, accusing the couple of turning their home into a 'fortress'. The approval includes plans for a new secure access driveway, adding to existing security measures at the £12 million property.

David and Victoria Beckham have received approval to establish a substantial forest on their expansive Cotswolds property, a move prompted by recent security incidents. The former football star and acclaimed fashion designer, who purchased the estate in 2016 for approximately £6.15 million, plan to plant 79 trees and cultivate a wildflower meadow. Over the years, the couple has transformed the once-neglected site into a luxurious countryside residence, now estimated to be worth £12 million.

This latest planning approval follows previous authorizations for a private driveway, with the envisioned woodland serving as an additional security measure after attempted burglaries at both their London and Cotswolds homes necessitated round-the-clock security. The planned woodland will comprise a variety of species, including 12 European beech, 19 English oak, 15 small-leaved lime, eight field maple, seven Scots pine, five common hazel, five sycamore maple, four holly, and four English yew. This densely planted area is intended to significantly enhance privacy and shield the property from external observation, complementing the newly approved secure access driveway which features inward-opening gates designed for top-tier security control. However, the proposals have not been universally welcomed by all local residents. One neighbor, James Worthington, formally objected to the plans, submitting a 45-page document arguing that the Beckhams were attempting to transform their home into a 'fortress' and alleging that unauthorized work had already commenced before the formal application was submitted. He publicly questioned the necessity of the application process, stating in a previous comment to The Mirror that work such as laying roads, installing gates, providing electricity, planting trees, and erecting fencing had already been completed. Worthington anticipates further security enhancements, including the replacement of existing gates with more robust stone pillars, high solid electric gates, CCTV, and lighting along the access track. This is not the first time the Beckhams have encountered local opposition regarding development plans. In August 2023, a planning application for a new 250-meter access road was withdrawn following a series of complaints, including one from Mr. Worthington. At that time, he provided photographic evidence to the council allegedly demonstrating that preparatory work had already begun, including the felling of a large spruce pine tree, the installation of a membrane, and the erection of posts with barbed wire fencing along the track. Another local resident, Joan Lane, also voiced strong objections, questioning the need for an additional tarmac road through the woods when a perfectly functional access road already existed. She highlighted concerns about the disruption to ramblers and the potential for large vehicles to disturb the area. Despite these objections, the Beckhams have successfully secured approval for both the new woodland and the access road. The existing access to their mansion near Great Tew is a single-lane cul-de-sac that also serves as the sole route for visitors to the exclusive Soho Farmhouse, a luxury retreat frequented by celebrities. The current road experiences significant traffic, with up to 180 vehicles per hour during peak times, according to a transport report commissioned by the Beckhams' planning team. This congestion and perceived safety concerns were cited as the primary reasons for seeking an alternative, more secure access route





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Beckhams Cotswolds Security Planning Permission Woodland

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