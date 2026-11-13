Becks Prime Fires Staff After Racist Receipt Found at Houston Restaurant

Becks Prime terminated two employees after a Houston couple discovered a racial slur on their receipt. The restaurant apologized, but the couple faces legal action over the traumatic incident.

A Texas couple reported being deeply traumatized after discovering a racial slur written on the back of a receipt at a Becks Prime restaurant in Houston. Melanie Mathews and LaToya Harris-Mathews found the offensive message scribbled in red ink while dining at the Meyerland location on August 16.

The incident occurred when the couple, who described themselves as regular patrons of the establishment, stopped for burgers while shopping for a birthday gift. Harris-Mathews noticed the vile language on the check, an experience she said was shocking given that she had only seen such stories in the news and never expected to be the victims.

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Confrontation And Immediate Termination

After discovering the note, Mathews and Harris-Mathews confronted the restaurant staff. An employee at Becks Prime allegedly admitted to writing the slur on the receipt. According to the couple, this employee appeared to laugh during the confrontation and dismissed the behavior by stating that such actions were simply a habit in the kitchen.

Becks Prime responded swiftly to the allegations. A spokesperson confirmed that the employee involved was fired on the same evening the incident was reported. The restaurant chain stated that they acted immediately upon learning the details of the disrespectful behavior, terminating the worker within hours of the complaint.

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Internal Review And Second Dismissal

In addition to the immediate firing, Becks Prime initiated a broader internal review of staff conduct. The restaurant spokesperson confirmed that a second employee was also terminated following this investigation, though specific details regarding the second dismissal were not provided publicly.

The couple emphasized that they were the only Black customers in the restaurant at the time the incident took place. This isolation reportedly intensified the emotional impact of the interaction. Harris-Mathews described being devastated by the event, noting that she cried for the entire journey home after leaving the establishment.

Customer Service Backlash And Legal Action

The restaurant attempted to apologize and mitigate the damage shortly after the couple left the location. A Becks Prime representative called them within fifteen minutes to offer gift cards and flowers. However, the offer further frustrated the couple, who felt that material compensation was inappropriate for the trauma inflicted.

LaToya Harris-Mathews expressed her disappointment with the response, pointing out that she was paying for her meal and had not requested any gift. She emphasized that long-time customers deserve respectful treatment and that such behavior should never be allowed in any business establishment. The couple argued that the gesture of gift cards undermined the seriousness of the racial abuse.

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Civil Rights Attorney And Future Proceedings

Courtney Vincent, a civil rights attorney representing the couple, stated that the restaurant had attempted to extensively mitigate their damages. Despite the apologies and firings, Vincent noted that the racial epithet used against Mathews was still unacceptable. She expressed shock that such behavior persisted in 2026.

Legal representatives are prepared to file a lawsuit if Becks Prime does not negotiate in good faith. Vincent urged the restaurant to improve its employee vetting processes and enhance training on race relations to prevent future incidents. The Daily Mail contacted Becks Prime and the legal team for further comment regarding the ongoing situation.