Becky Hill Fires Back at Jack Whitehall's 'Wetherspoons Whitney' Jab with New Album Diss Track

Singer Becky Hill takes aim at comedian Jack Whitehall on her album 'Rebecca' after he mocked her working-class roots at the 2025 BRIT Awards, calling her 'Wetherspoons Whitney.' Hill addresses classism and privilege in her lyrics.

Becky Hill has taken aim at Jack Whitehall on her new album 'Rebecca', responding to the comedian's cruel jibe at the 2025 BRIT Awards where he branded her 'Wetherspoons Whitney'.

The Worcestershire-born singer, 32, explained how she 'let loose' on the record, addressing classism and the privilege she perceives in Whitehall's background. Whitehall, 37, has hosted the BRITs six times and is the son of talent agent Michael Whitehall, who has represented stars like Dame Judi Dench and Daniel Day-Lewis. He was educated at Marlborough College, a £60,000-a-year boarding school attended by Robert Pattinson and Kate Middleton, before reportedly working for his father's former boss to launch his showbiz career.

Debuting the diss track at an intimate gig earlier this week, Hill told the audience: 'I've had enough of all this s*** so I wrote about it. This song, I'm affectionately calling Wetherspoons Whitney, but you lot will know it as Daddy's Range Rover. This one's for you, Jack.

' The lyrics include: 'Just cause your daddy worked in showbiz, got you a job with his old boss. I bet you didn't even notice the opportunities you got.

' Another verse adds: 'You judge me on my accent before I even start, but you know nothing about me. What can I do? I'll never be like you.

' The track directly references Whitehall's earlier comment at the BRITs, where he mocked Hill's working-class roots. The feud began at the 2025 BRIT Awards, held at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, marking the first time the ceremony was held outside London. Whitehall, who presented the show, faced criticism for 'punching down' with jokes perceived as classist.

Viewers hit out at his 'painful posh boy schtick' after he made digs about an audience member's suit material and quipped about Manchester being the 'G spot of the North'. Hill, who has been open about her LGBTQ+ identity and working-class background, used the album track to clap back. Her album 'Rebecca', released on September 25, also features songs about her long-time partner Charlie Gardner, whom she married in a beach ceremony in Cornwall in September 2025.

The couple, together for 10 years, tied the knot in an intimate event attended by stars like Ella Eyre and Gareth Gates. Hill's diss track has sparked discussions about class and privilege in the entertainment industry, with the singer stating she had 'had enough' of the classism she has faced





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