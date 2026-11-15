Behdad Eghbali Victory Live events365.com Premier League Tickets

Analysis of Behdad Eghbali's involvement with events365.com reveals potential regulatory loopholes. David Wyness questions the political risks for Chelsea FC despite lack of immediate punishment.

The owner of Everton, Behdad Eghbali, is expected to avoid formal disciplinary action despite evidence linking him to a website that sold Premier League tickets at significantly inflated prices. The digital platform in question, events365.com, is directed by Eghbali through his US-based company, Victory Live. This revelation has sparked intense debate regarding corporate governance and the regulatory boundaries governing ticket resale in English football.

David Wyness, former chief executive of Everton and current football consultancy advisor, argues that Eghbali may have strategically navigated Premier League regulations to secure exemption from punishment. Wyness points out that the tickets listed on events365.com were available for all Premier League clubs, with the explicit exception of matches involving Chelsea. This selective exclusion suggests a calculated effort to distance the owner from direct involvement in the resale of his own club's tickets, thereby avoiding a clear breach of specific league rules.

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Under Premier League regulations, selling tickets for one's own club carries stricter scrutiny and clearer prohibitions against profiteering. By excluding Chelsea games from the events365.com inventory, Eghbali's operation avoids the most overt violations. Wyness notes that while the scheme generated controversy, the structural distinction of not selling home club tickets creates a gray area where regulatory intervention becomes significantly more difficult. This technicality likely shields Eghbali from immediate sanctions despite the broader ethical concerns.

Wyness questions the financial logic behind the operation, suggesting it was not designed for substantial profit but rather exposes the owner to unnecessary negative public relations. He draws a parallel to similar controversies involving Chelsea's former chairman, Todd Boehly, who has also faced scrutiny over revenue-generating methods and ticket sales practices. The former Everton chief expresses confusion over why an owner would engage in such a politically sensitive endeavor when the potential financial gain does not justify the reputational damage and scrutiny it attracts.

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The controversy coincides with recent reports regarding Chelsea's new VVIP dressing room experience, which is priced at £750 per person. Despite high demand, with tickets for the Leeds game selling out rapidly, internal estimates suggest the package will only net the club approximately £1 million if maintained for the remainder of the campaign. Wyness describes this high-priced offering as being very close to the line of acceptability, potentially interfering with the sporting integrity of the club despite its legal standing.

Wyness emphasizes that the political and image implications for Chelsea are severe, particularly given existing UEFA issues and questions regarding the club's spending patterns. He advises that such ventures should be kept at arm's length to protect the club's long-term interests. The lack of direct punishment for Eghbali highlights gaps in regulatory enforcement, leaving the broader football community to debate the ethical boundaries of commercial operations in the sport.