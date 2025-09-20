Behind-the-Scenes Row Erupts at Windsor Castle Banquet During Trump's State Visit

A heated dispute between Secret Service agents and royal chefs disrupted the preparations for the state banquet hosted by King Charles for Donald Trump during his visit to the UK, while guests remained unaware of the backstage drama. The article details the opulent menu and the tense atmosphere in the kitchen.

The lavish Windsor Castle banquet, the centerpiece of President Donald Trump 's state visit to Britain, was marred by a behind-the-scenes row, according to sources. The spectacular dinner, hosted by King Charles , Prince William, and Princess Kate, welcomed Trump and his wife Melania, alongside numerous business leaders and diplomats from both sides of the Atlantic.

While the 160 VIP guests enjoyed their three-course meal in the refined atmosphere of St George's Hall, tensions escalated in the kitchen. Sources revealed to the Daily Mail that members of the Secret Service team guarding the President interfered with the royal chefs' food preparation, including tasting the dishes, which disrupted the kitchen's workflow. Despite the guests' obliviousness, the kitchen atmosphere quickly grew tense as tempers flared between the royal staff and the visiting American security personnel. A royal source stated that while the banquet itself was a success, disruptions occurred backstage. These tensions arose between the chefs, who were focused on executing the three-course meal flawlessly, and the US Secret Service agents who repeatedly inspected and sampled the food. However, Palace officials disputed this account, calling the claims 'categorically untrue' and emphasizing their warm and supportive relationship with their US counterparts. The opulent dinner menu, written in French, featured a Hampshire watercress panna cotta with Parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad as a starter. The table was set with 1,452 pieces of silver cutlery and five wine glasses per person. The main course was organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes with thyme and savory-infused jus. Dessert consisted of vanilla ice cream bombe and Kentish raspberry interior sorbet, garnished with poached plums. The extensive wine list included a 2016 English vintage sparkling wine from the Wiston Estate, Domaine Bonneau de Martray, a dry white wine, white Corton-Charlemagne, Grand Cru 2018, and red Ridge Vineyards, Montebello, 2000. The champagne served was Pol Roger, Extra Cuvee de Reserve 1998. After-dinner drinks included a 1945 vintage port in honor of Trump being the 45th US president and a 1912 cognac, the year his Scottish mother was born. A special cocktail, the Transatlantic whisky sour, was also created for the banquet. It mixed Johnnie Walker with marmalade, pecan foam, and a toasted marshmallow on a biscuit. Trump, known for avoiding alcohol since the death of his brother Freddie from drink, may have opted to skip alcoholic beverages. King Charles and guest of honor Trump sat at the head of the table, alongside the Princess of Wales and the First Lady, Melania Trump. The TV footage of the event showed royals and the Trumps appearing to get along well, unaware of the kitchen's turmoil





