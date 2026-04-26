Behind the Viral Fame: The Dark Side of TikTok Star Harry Daniels' Rise to Stardom

Harry Daniels, the TikTok star known for his cringe-worthy celebrity encounters, has a darker side to his meteoric rise. Sources reveal his desperate pursuit of fame, alleged betrayal of friends, and staged encounters that fueled his viral success. From childhood obsession with celebrities to controversial confrontations, Daniels' journey raises questions about the cost of internet fame.

Harry Daniels , the 22-year-old TikTok sensation from Long Island, has captivated millions with his viral 'Can I sing for you?

' clips, where he approaches celebrities and asks permission before launching into off-key performances. His cringe-inducing yet strangely compelling antics have turned him into a social media phenomenon, with fans eagerly awaiting his next awkward encounter.

However, behind the charm of his viral videos lies a darker narrative of desperation and alleged betrayal. Sources close to Daniels have revealed that his relentless pursuit of fame has led him to cut ties with friends who once helped him gain access to celebrities, viewing them as expendable once he achieved stardom.

Before his rise to fame, Daniels was reportedly obsessed with going viral, often begging for information about celebrities' whereabouts in New York City to stage his next video. One insider described him as 'attention-seeking' and driven by the shock value of his early content. As his popularity grew, Daniels allegedly became more arrogant, relying on staged encounters rather than the spontaneous moments that initially made him popular.

A former associate claimed, 'He used to meet celebrities around New York City and ask me for info all the time, but as soon as he got famous, he unfollowed me.

' Daniels himself has compared the thrill of going viral to a drug, admitting on his podcast, Chronically Online with Harry Daniels, that the rush is addictive. His interactions with celebrities have been a mix of extreme reactions, from John Cena shutting him down mid-song with a blunt 'I'm not buying what you're selling' to Ariana Grande bowing down in amusement. Billie Eilish famously exclaimed, 'Not you!

I'm not gonna stand here while you sing,' while former President Barack Obama clapped and praised his performance. Daniels' fascination with fame dates back to his childhood, when he was deeply immersed in 'Stan Twitter' and even created a Demi Lovato fan account at age nine. He has openly discussed using pop culture as an escape from his struggles to connect with peers growing up.

His first taste of viral fame came in 2018, at age 13, when he got into a heated argument with a Selena Gomez fan named Ronnie outside a Camila Cabello signing event. The clip, which showed Daniels in a screaming match over who was more talented—Gomez or Zara Larsson—garnered millions of views. Ronnie, who was well-known online at the time, believes Daniels instigated the fight as a calculated attempt to go viral.

He recounted their first encounter on Instagram Live, where Daniels trolled him by praising Zara Larsson over Selena Gomez, leading to an intense argument. Days later, Daniels allegedly confronted Ronnie again at the signing event, surrounded by friends filming the altercation. Daniels has dismissed the allegations as a 'hit piece' and responded by sharing images of the reporter with celebrities on social media.

Despite the controversy, his rise to fame continues to be a mix of spectacle and scrutiny, with fans and critics alike watching his every move





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