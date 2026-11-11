beIN Sports Journalist's Hot‑Mic Comment About Aryna Sabalenka Sparks Apology

beIN Sports faced backlash after journalist Matthieu Solier insulted Aryna Sabalenka live on air during the WTA Finals in Indian Wells. Executive Florent Houzot issued a statement condemning the remarks.

During the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California, a promotional video for the tournament captured tennis world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka posing and blowing a kiss to the camera. Unbeknownst to viewers, journalist Matthieu Solier was heard saying, 'look, look, look, she's horrible' in the background, an offensive remark that was aired live on beIN Sports' broadcast.

Live Comment Sparks Immediate Public Outcry

The clip was quickly shared on X, where users labeled the moment as "shameful." Public reaction was swift, with many expressing disappointment that a professional broadcaster allowed such language to reach the audience.

Also read WTA Finals: Aryna Sabalenka beats Karolina Muchova in first group match

" Regarde, elle est horrible! " the French commentator managed to convey, according to the original quote. The phrase was broadcast to millions of viewers, causing an immediate backlash and threatening beIN Sports' reputation.

beIN Sports Executive Issues Apology and Statement

Florent Houzot, a senior executive at beIN Sports, responded that the remarks "do not reflect the values of beIN SPORTS." He said, "I regret and strongly condemn the remarks made live on air this evening during the WTA Finals broadcast. These comments do not reflect the values of beIN SPORTS. I reaffirm our commitment to treating all athletes and contributors on our broadcasts with respect."

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The statement was released shortly after the incident, aiming to restore viewer trust and underscore the network's standards for on‑air conduct.

Sabalenka's Stand‑Out Career and the Broader Implications

Aryna Sabalenka, 28, who has secured four Grand Slam titles and earns roughly 22.5 million pounds in prize money and endorsements combined, does not currently hold the world No. 2 spot but remains the top-ranked player. She advanced through the first round of the WTA Finals by crushing Karolina Muchova in straight sets and entered the second round with momentum.

Sabalenka has an Instagram following of 5.7 million and continues to draw global attention, making the journalist's comments particularly damaging in a sports media context. She has not yet commented publicly on the incident.

Contextualizing the Incident within Recent Hot‑Mic Blows in Tennis

This case follows a prior hot‑mic controversy involving American tennis player Jessica Pegula. Pegula was caught saying negative remarks about rival Mirra Andreeva, including calling her a 'diva' and expressing a loss of respect for Spanish coach Conchita Martínez, during training sessions. The two incidents illustrate a growing trend of unfiltered broadcaster and athlete comments gaining exposure because of modern recording technology.

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Even though these events caused discomfort among fans and stakeholders, they also prompted networks and governing bodies to review on‑air conduct policies and consider increased oversight to prevent future embarrassments.

Next Steps and Industry Reactions

beIN Sports has indicated that it will review its friction metrics and implement stronger guidelines for on‑air commentary. No immediate disciplinary actions have been announced against Solier, who has yet to publicly respond to the incident.

Meanwhile, the WTA and tournament organizers are monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that athlete welfare and broadcast professionalism remain top priorities as the finals continue into the later stages.