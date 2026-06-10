Belarusian NHS Doctor's Unfair Dismissal Claim Rejected Over Communication Deficiencies

An employment tribunal rejected a £100,000 unfair dismissal claim by Dr Maryna Anatolyeva, ruling that her termination was based on insufficient communication, leadership and teamwork skills rather than cultural or disability discrimination.

An NHS doctor from Belarus, Dr Maryna Anatolyeva, lost her unfair dismissal claim after an employment tribunal concluded that she had been let go because she failed to meet the required professional standards.

The 47‑year‑old anaesthetics trainee, who worked at St Helens & Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - now part of Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - sued the health service for £100,000, alleging that she had been dismissed for cultural and disability‑related reasons. The tribunal rejected her arguments, finding that the primary reason for her termination was a pattern of insufficient communication, leadership and teamwork abilities that are essential for high‑pressure clinical environments.

During the hearings, Dr Anatolyeva explained that she struggled with informal conversation, often referred to as "small talk", and could not grasp the British habit of commenting on the weather. She said these difficulties were rooted in her upbringing in Belarus, where such social chatter is uncommon. The judge noted that while she had received occasional positive feedback from supervising consultants, the overall record contained a pervasive theme of negative comments concerning her non‑technical skills.

Evidence showed that concerns about her communication were raised during an appraisal in July 2021, reiterated in a January 2022 review, and followed by a formal warning in July 2022 that failure to improve would result in removal from the training programme. In October 2022 she was indeed dropped from the programme, and her appeal against that decision was dismissed.

Dr Anatolyeva also claimed that her female line manager, Dr Karen Butler, had suggested that she was unsuitable for a consultant role because she was a single parent from a different cultural background. The tribunal heard that Dr Butler denied making any explicit remarks and judged her testimony to be more credible than the claimant's interpretation.

The employment judge concluded that Dr Anatolyeva was not unfairly dismissed, stating that the standards for non‑technical competencies such as leadership, teamwork, communication and situational awareness are especially critical in emergency, critical care and surgical settings. All additional claims, including alleged race discrimination and disability discrimination, were dismissed at an early stage.

The case highlights the challenges faced by internationally trained doctors in adapting to the interpersonal expectations of the UK health system and underscores the importance placed on non‑clinical skills within NHS training pathways





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NHS Employment Law Anaesthetics Training Communication Skills Discrimination

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