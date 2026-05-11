Beleaguered PM Sir Keir Starmer to deliver make-or-break speech

Sir Keir Starmer is facing intense pressure to save his premiership after Labour's poor performance in local elections. He will deliver a keynote speech today, making it a crucial turning point in British politics, as the opposition Conservative Party prepares for its own key address.

Beleaguered Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer , will deliver a make-or-break speech today in a bid to save his failing premiership, which has been rocked by growing calls for resignation among his own MPs following Labour 's drubbing in the local elections .

He will attempt to outline an optimistic vision for Britain and make the case for closer ties with the European Union to secure elusive economic growth. Sir Keir is expected to emphasize the need for strength through fairness and the party's stance on growth, defense, Europe, and energy. The speech will be closely watched as it could shape Labour's future course and the UK's political landscape.

The opposition Conservative Party, led by Rishi Sunak, is also gearing up for its own key address





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