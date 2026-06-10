Belfast Arson Attacks Target Homes and Businesses Amid Racial Tensions

A series of arson attacks in Belfast following a knife incident has left homes burned, residents evacuated, and community leaders denouncing racism and violence.

Violence erupted in Belfast as protests escalated into arson attacks targeting vehicles, businesses, and homes. On Lendrick Street, near Newtownards Road, demonstrators set a bus ablaze and ignited houses, forcing firefighters to evacuate residents.

A woman who intervened described her harrowing experience of rescuing people from a burning home, expressing certainty that the victims-who she identified as foreign-faced grave danger solely due to their background. She recounted walking them to safety, noting that she was the only bystander who took action. Her account underscored the atmosphere of fear and the potential for further tragedy. In the Crumlin Road area, multiple houses were set on fire, prompting religious leaders to speak out.

Pastor Jack McKee, whose church includes long-term members who are Black, condemned the attacks, stating that families were being driven from their homes simply because of their race. He expressed disgust at the retaliation following a knife attack, emphasizing that violence against innocent people solves nothing. McKee noted that victims are unlikely to return soon and voiced anger and disappointment at the community's response.

Meanwhile, authorities charged a 30-year-old man with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article, and making threats to kill in connection with the initial stabbing. The victim, a man in his 40s, remains hospitalized with serious injuries to his eyes, face, and back. The incidents highlight rising tensions and racial animosity in parts of Northern Ireland, drawing condemnation from community and religious figures who call for calm and unity





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Belfast Arson Protest Racial Violence Northern Ireland

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