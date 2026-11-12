Belfast Couple Save Two Lives Through Organ Sharing Scheme

Una Brown donated a kidney to a stranger, enabling her husband Sean to receive a compatible organ. This paired donation at Belfast City Hospital highlights the impact of Northern Ireland's living-donor scheme.

Sean Brown and Una Brown, a couple from Belfast who have been together for twenty-one years, achieved a life-saving medical milestone in October 2024. Una Brown donated one of her kidneys to a stranger through a national paired donation scheme. This specific altruistic act enabled her husband, Sean Brown, to receive a compatible kidney from a different donor who was matched to the recipient Una helped.

Paired Donation Mechanism Explained

Sean Brown, forty-five, has faced significant health challenges since childhood. He received his first kidney transplant at the age of eight and was notably the face of an organ donation campaign during his youth. Despite living an active life for thirty-seven years, his kidney function eventually began to deteriorate, necessitating another transplant. Una Brown had promised him immediately after his childhood diagnosis that she would donate if he ever needed another kidney again.

Also read Couple's 'surreal' night hosting Stephen Graham and film after-party

However, biological compatibility issues complicated the process. Una Brown was not a one hundred percent genetic match for Sean Brown. To overcome this barrier, the couple entered the NHS sharing scheme in July 2024. This program matches incompatible donor-recipient pairs with other pairs, allowing kidneys to be swapped across a wider network. The couple waited until early October to receive the critical news that a compatible match had been found.

Surgical Crisis and Miracle Resolution

On the morning of the scheduled surgery, October 8, 2024, the operation faced a sudden threat. Sean Brown and Una Brown were initially part of a complex three-way transplant arrangement involving donors and recipients across different parts of the United Kingdom. Just as Una Brown was being prepped for theatre, the team received alarming news. The donor originally intended for Sean Brown fell ill and could no longer participate in the procedure.

Advertisement

This development threatened to derail the entire surgical plan. Una Brown described witnessing her husband's face as his world seemed to crash down around him. Fortunately, medical experts at Belfast City Hospital identified a miraculous solution. The donor originally linked to the recipient Una was donating to also proved compatible with Sean Brown. This adjustment allowed the paired donation to proceed successfully, saving two lives on a single day.

Medical Expert Commentary and Impact

Hannah Magowan, a specialist transplant surgeon at Belfast City Hospital, performed Sean Brown's transplant and assisted in Una Brown's surgery. She highlighted that the sharing scheme has been operating in Northern Ireland since 2010. In the 2025/26 period alone, twenty of the sixty-nine living-donor kidney transplants took place through this specific scheme. This figure represents almost three out of every ten living-donor procedures in the region.

Hannah Magowan noted that Northern Ireland has become the largest subscriber base for the scheme. This is significant because the region accounts for only about three percent of the total United Kingdom population. Belfast has been described as the capital of kidney sharing due to the high volume of patients and donors participating. Despite this success, Magowan warned that there remains a lack of public awareness about the sharing scheme as an alternative method of donation.

Future Outlook and Recovery Plans

Una Brown is now focused on her recovery and returning to a normal life. She reassured the public that she expects to live perfectly healthily with just one kidney. The couple is looking toward the future with optimism. Una Brown expressed that if Sean Brown receives another thirty-seven years of life, they will consider themselves very fortunate for the gift he has received.

Advertisement

Una Brown will never know the identity of the stranger who received her kidney. She only knows that the recipient was critically ill and that the transplant was successful. She emphasized that the true value of the sharing scheme lies in making a tangible difference in the lives of those with kidney disease. For Sean Brown, the surgery represents receiving the gift of life for a second time, made possible by his wife's selfless decision.