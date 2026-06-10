Belfast descends into chaos as masked men target migrant homes in anti-migrant violence

A night of anti-migrant violence in Belfast has left a trail of destruction and chaos in its wake. The violence, which was sparked by the arrest of a Sudanese asylum seeker, has raised grave new questions over the UK's border security measures. The Sudanese suspect legally crossed from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland three years ago under a long-standing arrangement which means no passport checks are conducted. He took a bus from Dublin to Belfast and immediately claimed asylum, the authorities revealed under pressure for answers yesterday. A few months later, the Home Office granted him a five-year visa as a refugee. There are growing calls for a review of border security measures deployed under the Common Travel Area (CTA), which allows freedom of movement between Ireland and the UK.

Footage has emerged showing a masked mob smashing the windows of a house during a night of anti-migrant violence in Belfast after a Sudanese asylum seeker was charged over a horrific knife attack.

Three rioters can be seen approaching the terraced home before one of them strikes a front window with a plank of wood. After failing to cave in the bottom pane of glass, another tries to do so using a bin. The thugs then throw pieces of wood at other windows on the first floor before nonchalantly walking back onto the street with their hands in their pockets.

Sir Keir Starmer said the disorder in Belfast was 'shocking and completely unacceptable', adding: 'It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background and I will not tolerate it.

' 'There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere,' he wrote on X. 'It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background and I will not tolerate it. Those responsible will feel the full force of the law.

' Houses, cars, a bus and a supermarket were set alight as parts of the city descended into chaos, with some suggestions that non-white residents were deliberately targeted. Comments online suggested mobs were seeking out 'taxpayer-funded' homes occupied by migrants, but it is not clear if any were actually attacked.

It followed the arrest of 30-year-old Hadi Alodid, who appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court today charged with the attempted stabbing murder of Stephen Ogilvie, who lost his left eye in the attack. Alodid - who lived in the same block of flats as Mr Ogilvie - was also charged with threats to kill an NHS radiographer and possession of a knife and remanded in custody. He refused legal representation and made no reply to the charges.

A detective told the court that the defendant said 'I've killed someone, I don't know if they are dead' while in hospital receiving treatment for a hand injury and told medical staff 'I will kill you'. Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, condemned the 'outright thuggery', saying that 'groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice'.

One African family living in the city for 20 years moved after their windows were smashed - while a Ukrainian teenager escaped after her family's front door caught fire. A two-month-old baby was also among those rescued. Behind the unquestionably damnable violence were grave new questions over a gaping 'backdoor to Britain'. The Sudanese suspect legally crossed from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland three years ago under a long-standing arrangement which means no passport checks are conducted.

He took a bus from Dublin to Belfast and immediately claimed asylum, the authorities revealed under pressure for answers yesterday. A few months later, the Home Office granted him a five-year visa as a refugee. There are growing calls for a review of border security measures deployed under the Common Travel Area (CTA), which allows freedom of movement between Ireland and the UK.

Footage has emerged showing thugs smashing the front window of a house The rioters smash the window using a blank of wood and a wheelie bin A picture of Lendrick Street in east Belfast as it was engulfed in flames Burnt-out cars and houses pictured this morning on Lendrick Street A Glider bus on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast was one of the first targets to be set alight The burnt-out shell of the Glider bus this morning Hundreds of masked men defied government ministers' calls for calm to take to the streets A 30-year-old man described by police as a Sudanese asylum seeker granted indefinite leave to remain was charged with attempted murder and will today appear in court Stephen Ogilvie was named locally as the victim of Monday night's attack Yesterday evening, long before it got dark, protesters gathered on the streets across Belfast following social media calls, ignoring police pleas for calm.

Just before 8pm, masked men dressed in black pushed burning bins up against a bus, setting it ablaze and sending thick smoke into the sky. Houses and cars were also later set alight alongside a Middle Eastern supermarket. Footage of the chaos shows infants being carried out of neighbouring houses as flames engulf the properties.

Pastor Jack McKee, at one such scene on Crumlin Road, in the city's north, told BBC News that residents were being hounded from their homes 'because they're black'. In east Belfast, Lendrick Road was swallowed up by flames. Jamie Corry, who has lived there for 13 years, watched in horror as his house was 'completely' destroyed by thugs, alongside 'sentimental' items belonging to his late father.

'I came out that door and I told them: 'This is my property, this is my property here,' and then they started to light the red car up,' he sai





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