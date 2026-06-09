Belfast Hero Intervenes with Hurley Stick to Thwart Knife Attack, Foiling Potential Murder

Matt McKiernan and a friend, Andre, stumbled upon a savage knife attack in Belfast. Armed only with a hurley stick from his son's sports gear, McKiernan struck the attacker multiple times while Andre used jujitsu to try and subdue him, preventing a likely murder and drawing comparisons to the Lee Rigby case.

A courageous intervention unfolded on a Belfast street last night when Matt McKiernan, a 32-year-old local father, and his companion Andre, a man trained in Brazilian jujitsu, stumbled upon a shocking knife attack.

The pair were taking a shortcut to a petrol station when they witnessed a chaotic scene: a car stopped in the middle of the road, a woman reversing in panic, and two men fighting on the street with one on top of the other. Believing it was a standard altercation, they decided to intervene.

However, the situation rapidly escalated into a life-threatening scenario that Mr. McKiernan initially compared to the horrific Lee Rigby murder, fearing an imminent beheading. Upon approaching, Andre saw the attacker wielding a large, broken-handled serrated steak knife and shouted a warning. The Sudanese attacker, whose identity has not been released, was ominously shouting 'I'm going to kill him, Wallahi, he's dead' before stabbing his victim in the eye.

Reacting purely on instinct, McKiernan, who had just dropped his son off at hurling practice, retrieved a hurley stick from his car boot-a wooden stick used in the traditional Irish sport of hurling-and rushed to assault the attacker, striking him on the head multiple times. Andre simultaneously attempted a jujitsu ankle-hold to subdue the knifeman and free the badly injured victim, who was bleeding profusely and appeared to be trying to scream but lacked the strength.

Despite McKiernan's powerful blows, the attacker remained defiant, though he did stumble back and momentarily dropped the knife. Another bystander then kicked the weapon away. The trio worked to roll the attacker onto his stomach to restrain him, but he continued to struggle violently. Police arrived on scene and took over the physical control before armed tactical support units joined to secure the suspect.

The victim was still conscious but severely weakened from blood loss when emergency services took over. Video footage from the incident, which circulated on social media, showed the attacker standing over his bloodied victim, holding a knife to the victim's throat and raising his fist in the air before being intercepted.

McKiernan, who runs his own removal company and whose Irish name is Maitiu Mág Tighearnán, expressed relief that they intervened when they did, emphasizing it was pure chance they took that route. He modestly downplayed the 'hero' label, stating he believes most people would have helped if they could. His partner, Aoife O'Reilly, voiced immense pride, describing him as 'very, very humble' and the father of her child who 'stood in and hopefully saved a man's life.

' McKiernan himself was not seriously injured during the confrontation. Online, he wrote that they had stumbled upon the attack 'by chance' and that he 'got out to protect a young lad' before police arrival. The swift, brave actions of McKiernan and Andre undoubtedly prevented a tragic murder, highlighting the unpredictable nature of public violence and the spontaneous courage of ordinary citizens





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belfast Knife Attack Matt Mckiernan Hero Hurley Stick Intervention Public Bravery Lee Rigby Comparison Brazilian Jujitsu Sudanese Attacker Stabbing Victim Rescue Spontaneous Courage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hero of Belfast who struck knifeman with Irish hurley stick identified'The hurley stick is such an Irish symbol - it is amazing what he did.'

Read more »

Fundraiser launched to buy North Belfast 'knife attack hero' a pintMaitiu Mág Tighearnán has been named as the man who came to the rescue during the 'barbaric' knife attack

Read more »

Man accused of attempted murder over Belfast broken bottle attack denied bailPolice claim Adedokum told his victim during the incident: 'I will kill you, I have killed before and I will kill again.''

Read more »

Fundraiser for Belfast 'hero' as calls made to honour 'the courageous'A GoFundMe has been set up to buy Maitiu Mág Tighearnán a well-deserved pint after he rushed to the aid of a victim as he was being brutally stabbed in Belfast

Read more »