Belfast Man Allegedly Drugged And Raped Vulnerable Women, Forcing Others Into Prostitution

Trevor Donaghy, a 45-year-old man from Belfast, is accused of drugging and raping two young women and luring a third woman into prostitution. The alleged campaign of sexual exploitation involved giving girls drugs in exchange for sex and arranging prostitution for the man.

A Belfast man accused of drugging and raping young women in exchange for providing them cocaine and other drugs pleaded not guilty to 20 additional charges on Thursday.

Trevor Donaghy, aged 45, is accused of attacking two women, injecting them substances, and luring a third woman into prostitution. Prosecutors claimed that a review of his phone indicated that he may have had contact with up to 30 women. Donaghy was denied bail as he was facing prosecution over separate allegations of trafficking a fourth woman, who was injected with drugs and raped by other men.

Donaghy's defense attorney highlighted his full accounts to police and referred to his past lifestyle involving consensual sexual relationships with several women. The judge cited the risk of re-offending and prejudiced his potential to tamper with witnesses as reasons for not releasing Donaghy on bail. The victim claimed that Donaghy supplied her with drugs initially and insisted she pay for additional supplies by having sex with him.

He encouraged her into prostitution, posting her details on a sex worker website and lending her his car





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Trevor Donaghy Belfast Man Sexual Exploitation Giving Girls Drugs Arranging Prostitution Preying On Addicted Girls

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