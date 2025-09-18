Belfast Man Jailed for Predatory Sexual Assault in City Centre

A 49-year-old man from Belfast has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman in the city centre. Judge Kerr described the assault as a 'classic case of predatory behaviour'.

A 49-year-old man from Belfast was jailed for three years and nine months for sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman in the city centre. Gordon McBrearty was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to the offence, which occurred in the early hours of June 4, 2023. The court heard that the 41-year-old victim had been out with a friend at Revolution de Cuba and, after her friend left early, she stayed on and became intoxicated.

When the bar closed, she tried to get a taxi but was unsuccessful. She then called her partner to collect her. At this point, McBrearty approached her, claiming he was also trying to get a taxi. Without warning, he grabbed the woman, pulled her across the road, forced her against railings, and sexually assaulted her. Witnesses alerted the police, who arrived shortly after and arrested McBrearty. During his interview with police, McBrearty denied the assault, claiming the woman was 'crazy' and trying to ditch him. However, he subsequently changed his plea and admitted guilt. Judge Gordon Kerr KC described the offending as a 'classic case of predatory behaviour,' citing the victim's vulnerability as a drunk, lone female at night as an aggravating factor. He acknowledged the positive impact of McBrearty's guilty plea in sparing the victim the ordeal of giving evidence in court. McBrearty was ordered to spend half his sentence in custody and half on supervised licence. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.





BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sexual Assault Belfast Assault Prison Sentence Predator Vulnerable Woman

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man jailed after what police found on his phoneThe drugs had an estimated street value of £5,000

Read more »

Belfast woman's festival in memory of music figure dad five years after deathLyndon Stephens passed away in January 2020

Read more »

Speeding motorcyclist jailed for killing 86-year-old man on pedestrian crossingThe defendant, who was doing up to 64mph in a 40mph zone, showed a 'clear disregard for the rules of the road'

Read more »

Man caught with over £2m illegal cigarettes in garage jailed for 18 monthsRobert Lesniowski admitted being involved in an attempt to defraud HMRC of £874,000 in duty.

Read more »

Man jailed over what happened outside Wetherspoons after mum's funeralJack Lewis and his friends wanted to carry on drinking

Read more »

Man City Prepared to Sign Man Utd Player in First Direct Transfer This CenturyTransfers between the Premier League's two Manchester clubs are incredibly rare

Read more »